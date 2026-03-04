King Mitchy has bounced on Carter Efe's baby mama, Nuella, after her feud with VDM became messy online

In posts shared online, the two dragged each other, and Nuella shared their chats as she countered her

Their utterances made fans take sides, with many dragging King Mitchy over her attitude online

Controversial social media influencer Mukoro Michelle, also known as King Mitchy, has come for Carter Efe's baby mama, Emmanuella, better known as Nuella.

King Mitchy made a post on her Instagram story throwing shade at Nuella after she reacted to her feud with VDM.

In her post, she alleged that she gave Nuella $100 when she came to her house to speak about her relationship with her baby daddy.

Nuella fires back at King Mitchy over claims

Reacting, Nuella countered the claims and shared her own version of events about her relationship with King Mitchy.

According to her, King Mitchy sent her N200,000 after calling to invite her to her shop opening, but she initially declined and said she was busy at her daughter’s school.

She noted that King Mitchy asked for her account details and sent the money, so she assumed it was business-related and decided to see her.

Speaking further, Nuella explained that when she met King Mitchy, she kept asking questions about her relationship with Carter Efe and what was going on between them.

Nuella said she was surprised by the questions, but King Mitchy laughed it off and invited her to her office opening.

According to her, King Mitchy promised to pay her if she came and dressed like a waitress at the event.

However, she declined and did not attend the event. She said she does not go to certain places because everything is not about money.

Nuella, Carter Efe's baby mama added that when she was leaving King Mitchy’s place, she gave her $100 to give to her daughter, and she thanked her for it.

Fans dragged King Mitchy over the situation, alleging that she tried to take advantage of Nuella’s broken relationship and link her with men at her business opening.

Reactions over Nuella's post

Fans reacted and shared their observations about King Mitchy’s intention towards the baby mama. They dragged her over the donation she gave to her. Here are comments below:

@the_realdave001 stated:

"If this is true then She asked about her relationship to get her “maybe” she can pimp her to someone. We know how all these ends. Glad Nuella dodged her."

@d_e_law stated:

"What I understand from all this is that this girl is just a giver."

@love.th3633 said:

"All thanks to God that Mitchy is not the one in charge of the air we breathe."

@officialnotrace shared:

"Omo this girl get moneyoo. She just dey dash everybody money. ST don carry all the campaign more full her account."

@itzbastv wrote:

"This weyrey just dey use money to set people up."

@spider44807 commented:

"She was expecting people she has gifted in the past should support her."

