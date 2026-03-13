A Nigerian lady who went viral for speaking up about long BRT queues in Lagos has rejoiced over her latest achievement

In a now-viral video posted on TikTok, the excited lady disclosed that she was appointed as the co-host of a movie premiere

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

A young Nigerian lady's life took an amazing turn after she spoke out about the long queues at Lagos' Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

Her bold move earned her recognition on social media, and she has now celebrated a major achievement in her career.

Lady celebrates first co-hosting event

The lady, known as @DarkskinnedElla on TikTok, took to the platform to share her excitement about being appointed co-host of a movie premiere.

Her rise to fame began with her videos about the challenges of using the BRT service in Lagos, which was supported by many users and propelled her to online stardom.

Her latest achievement marked a great milestone in her career, and she was thrilled to be part of such a prestigious event.

She had initially opened up about being tensed to host the event, admitting that she had had to rely on God to get through it.

However, against all odds, the event was successful and she took to her TikTok account to share the good news with her followers.

In her words:

"From rushing out on the queue to being the co-host of a movie premiere. If you told me that will happen to me, I will not even believe. My heart was beating very fast. I was hosting for the first time, hoping on God to take control of the event because I didn't know what I was going to do."

Reactions as lady celebrates co-hosting an event

Many of her fans on TikTok took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement, praising her for her hustling spirit.

@WuraOLA_a said:

"Girllllllll remember I said “e go soon gel” in one of your videos, I’m so happy for you, it’s gellinggggg."

@Her Father’s Daughter said:

"When one person looks like Tega Clifford, Shay and Dara at the same time, congrats girlie."

@Rave said:

"Omor bad camera has really hider me from alot I can't even do my catwalk videos."

@Glamour said:

"Come let me dress you. I am Glamour. A designer located at Radio. Itamaga axis."

@Zaram said:

"OMG, I'm so happy for you. Congratulations and more to come girll you're so bold and brave!!"

@MythPixel Studios said:

"My prayer is that you buy a car eventually. Once you do, go back to the bus stop and show off your car key then go."

@Epignosis said:

"Congratulations to you, this is just what it means life doesn’t offer you what you deserve rather all you decide."

