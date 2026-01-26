Tonto Dikeh has revealed she still wants to be addressed as 'King Tonto Dikeh' in a new interview

The Nollywood star opened up about her marriage plans, launching a prayer channel, and her renewed Christian faith

This comes following her reconciliation with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, which stirred excitement among her fans

Nollywood actress and prayer warrior Tonto Dikeh said she still wants to be referred to as 'King Tonto Dikeh' despite her reunion with her ex-husband and businessman, Olakunle Churchill.

Tonto, in a new interview with journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus, shed light on the details surrounding the 'King' in her name, revealing it is not a title as perceived by many on social media.

"My name remains King Tonto, just to clear the air, I think a lot of people have misconception about what the king is. It is not a title, it is not a masculine disrespect or trying to drag the male ego. It is a broad name for my son. It is just a name I love. It is a way to identify with my son more. So it sticks and it stays," she said.

The mother of one also spoke about her renewed Christian faith, revealing she would be with God till the end, unlike past attempts.

On starting a prayer channel, the actress, who said she has the gift of healing and prayer, said she would do so only if she received spiritual direction.

"At this point, I am just asking God to lead me. If God asks me to start a prayer session online, I will. I am just a vessel," she said.

She also dismissed claims that she was out to make money through her online prayer sessions.

Actress Tonto Dikeh says she didn't return to God because of money or fame.

"I didn't run to God because of money. I am already rich. I didn't run to God because I wanted to be famous. I am already a definition of being famous. I ran to God for survival, because I wanted to turn a new leaf," she said.

On marriage, the movie star revealed her main focus was on God and her renewed Christian faith.

"For now I just want to follow Jesus, to know him. I want to build an unshakeable faith. I already have so much love in my heart for God," she said.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tonto Dikeh, during a testimony in church, shared how Olakunle Churchill reached out to her after their son King Andre's prayer request.

Watch the video from Tonto Dikeh's new interview below:

Reactions to Tonto Dikeh’s interview

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as netizens shared diverse opinions about the Nollywood actress. Read them below:

kallybae201 said:

"God bless tonto, May the peace you found in Christ never know end IJN Amen."

adesuwaesther145 reacted:

"As a born modesty is very important pls reduce the length of your nails tonto."

officialtitilizzy commented:

"Renewed and transformed Tonto....I liked you as my ikwerre sister and don't less you any less in this new found journey of yours. I pray that the Lord will sustain you and make this path permanent."

obehinoir said:

"To be honest, it's nice to see Tonto make changes. I don't follow Pastor Jerry or anything but if this makes her have peace then it's all good. It's a good thing she has made peace with her son's dad. Sometimes having issues with people isn't healthy. My thing is as long as she is happy then it's all good. Peace is so important in life."

1937ogo wrote:

"I love it for her. But I miss the old dramatic tonto."

