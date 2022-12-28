Peter Okoye of Psquare continues to preach the gospel of a Peter Obi presidency to his supporters on social media

The singer in a series of posts shared on his Twitter page submitted that some ‘cabals’ want the LP candidate to withdraw from the presidential race

Mr P proceeded to make it clear that the matter has since shifted from Obi’s ambition to the pains of Nigerians who want a better country

One of the Psquare brothers, Peter Okoye aka Mr P, has taken to social media with a series of posts amplifying his support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The singer in posts shared on his official Twitter page noted the power behind Obi’s popularity is the pain of millions of Nigerians who have suffered at the hands of corrupt leaders and want better for themselves.

According to him, the 2023 presidency has since shifted from Obi’s personal ambition to the desire of angry and frustrated Nigerians who are seeking to take their anger to the ballot box.

In a different post, the singer submitted that some ‘cabals’ in the country do not want an Obi presidency.

“The cabals and beneficiaries of the corrupt state of Nigeria do not want to see it change. It does not matter whether they’re Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa, when it comes to ensuring power remains with them, they unite against Nigerians! Now that the Youths are United they are afraid,” he tweeted.

Nigerians react to Peter Okoye's tweets

@mikeyj007 said:

"The youths are united for Obi and we keep seeing underwhelming turnouts in LP campaigns. I have no issue with Obi but LP is simply not ready to win next year. PDP is all that is between this calamity APC and another 8 years in power."

@_Lunarspace said:

"Come February 2023, we the Nigerian youths will take our anger to the ballot box. It's our turn, it's the turn of Nigerians. @PeterObi must not only win but with a huge margin

alma_rosz said:

"Loud it bro. The #obidient movement is for the future of Nigeria. We have to take back our country come 2023 election. Vote wisely not selfishly!"

suleimanbenjamin9 said:

"Though i am not supporting any of them, but what did he do to help the youths while he was a governor in his state? Let's not be deceived by these politicians."

old_naija_football said:

"Someone who gets it. Shallow minds will continue to hold on to tribe & religious preferance. This is beyond just Peter Obi ."

