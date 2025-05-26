Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare group recently got candid with fans during a show

The music star was asked what he would write in a letter to his former self, and the ex-PSquare star spoke about family and loyalty

Peter PSquare’s words triggered a series of reactions from Nigerians after the video went viral online

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P of the defunct PSquare group, is back in the news amid the drama trailing his family.

Recall that Peter sued his older brother, Jude Engees, and testified against him over an alleged N1.3 billion fraud.

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media of the PSquare star on a show where he was asked to write a letter to his former self.

The 43-year-old singer then proceeded to list some of them, and one of his points was about family and loyalty.

According to Peter Okoye, family is blood related, but real family is loyalty. In his words:

“Dear young Peter, don’t trust too much, one. Two, believe in yourself. Three, remember, nobody loves you when you love yourself. Four. Family is blood related, real family is loyalty.”

Reactions as Peter PSquare writes letter to younger self

Peter PSquare’s emotional letter to his younger self amid his family issues, drew the attention of many Nigerians on social media. Some of them shared words of encouragement while others blasted the singer:

Only_fedora said:

“Family is all about loyalty, if there’s no loyalty there is no family! !!”

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“Imagine having family and loyalty all in one, absolute bliss! May family not betray us.”

Lady_bukola said:

“When you have good family, appreciate n love ❤️ them with all your hearts 🥰.”

Chinsy_ny said:

“He should rest already since they're in court. I don't understand the constant need for social media validation.”

Chidhoxieh said:

“Blood may tie us, But forgiveness and understanding Keeps us together.”

Chi_beke_chi said:

“Na Jude separate this twin.”

House_of_solaclin said:

“Family is blood related, real family is loyalty.”

1003_eunice said:

“Cho cho cho, always playing victim card. Nawaoo.”

Clemzfire said:

“Manipulative to the core. How can a whole family hate one person? Something is not right.”

Mr_valentino77 wrote:

“Family isn’t whose bloodline you carry. It is who you love and who loves you back in return.”

Lagos Court Grants Jude Okoye 50m bail

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Peter and Paul Okoye's big brother, Jude Okoye has been granted bail after he was accused of alleged theft and re-arrested by the EFCC.

He was granted bail of N50 million after presenting sureties with three years' tax evidence.

His case was adjourned till May for further hearing as the court shared more details about their findings.

The talent manager was also required to surrender his three passports – Nigerian, St. Kitts, and Nevis. Vanguard reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was instructed to notify immigration authorities to prevent Jude from fleeing Nigeria.

