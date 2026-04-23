Lawyer Bolanle Cole publicly reached out to Roby Ekpo, offering to represent him at no cost in the face of the ₦100 million defamation suit

The lawyer revealed plans to petition the U.S. Embassy regarding allegations that Mayowa’s new marriage was a fraudulent attempt to secure immigration benefits

The legal team is challenging the validity of Mayowa’s new union, asserting that her marriage to Roby Ekpo still subsists under the law

A new twist has emerged in the ongoing dispute between media personality Roby Ekpo and his estranged wife, Mayowa Lambe, as a US-based lawyer has offered to represent Ekpo in the legal battle.

The lawyer, Bolanle Cole, announced the decision in a post shared on X on Thursday, April 23, stating that he would take up the matter on a pro bono basis.

Bolanle Cole offers to represent Roby Ekpo at no cost in the face of Mayowa Lambe's ₦100 million defamation suit. Photos: Mayowa Lambe/Roby Ekpo/Bolanle Cole.

Source: Instagram

According to Cole, his intervention would include contacting the US Embassy regarding allegations surrounding Mayowa’s new marriage.

The lawyer referenced the ₦100 million demand filed against Ekpo and indicated readiness to challenge the claims.

“Dear Roby Ekpo, I write in response to the recent suit instituted against you in the sum of ₦100,000,000.00, arising from circumstances surrounding a marriage that, by law, still subsists,” the post read.

He further stated that the matter may extend beyond Nigeria.

“We will also be writing to the U.S. Embassy regarding allegations of a fraudulent marriage entered into for the purpose of securing immigration benefits,” he added.

Cole also confirmed that he would represent Ekpo without charging legal fees.

“I have taken a keen interest in this matter and will be representing you on a pro bono basis. This matter will be approached with professionalism, diligence, and a firm commitment to justice,” he wrote.

Mayowa Lambe issues Roby Ekpo cease-and-desist notice

The development followed a cease-and-desist notice earlier issued by Mayowa Lambe to her estranged husband.

Through her lawyers, she demanded that Ekpo stop publishing what she described as defamatory statements, remove related content across his platforms, issue a public retraction and apology, and pay ₦100 million in damages.

The legal action came after Ekpo’s appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he made allegations about their marriage, including claims of infidelity, deception, and financial strain.

Ekpo stands by his claims

In response, Ekpo, through his legal team, denied any wrongdoing and insisted his comments were based on personal experiences.

His lawyers also described the ₦100 million demand as excessive and premature, adding that he was ready to defend his position.

The introduction of a US-based lawyer has now expanded the dispute, especially with the mention of possible communication with US authorities.

Read the lawyer's post here:

Roby Ekpo denies any wrongdoing after Mayowa Lambe's N100m lawsuit. Photo: Roby Ekpo.

Source: Instagram

Mayowa Lambe dances amid marriage drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Mayowa Lambe broke her silence shortly after her ex-husband made his explosive claims online.

The controversial bride ignored the heavy allegations by sharing a viral video of herself dancing happily to a Christian high-praise song.

This celebratory clip surfaced just hours after Roby Ekpo tearfully narrated the heartbreaking collapse of their decade-long marriage on a popular podcast.

Source: Legit.ng