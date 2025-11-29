Actress Sarah Martins proved she is truly a Ratel after cooking for the people cleaning the streets

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she was seen wearing a top and shorts while cooking

Fans focused on her shape as she cooked and shared their observations about her online

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has shown she is truly a Ratel with a video she shared on her Instagram page.

The movie star has always supported VDM in his cause and even commented after the activist was released from prison a few months ago, stating that they are "married in hearts."

After VDM directed Ratels across Nigeria to clean major dirty areas within their cities, the actress cooked for the people following the directive near her.

In the video shared on her Instagram, Sarah was seen cooking jollof rice for those working. She wore a matching top and shorts, and her shape was clearly visible.

Fans Focus on Sarah Martins’ look

While fans acknowledged Sarah's gesture of cooking for the Ratels, many focused more on her appearance. Some questioned her outfit, stating that she should have worn a gown instead of shorts, which accentuated her body shape.

A few fans also commented on her BBL, suggesting that the same doctor worked on both her and Ahsmusy's backside.

They mentioned that she should have reviewed the video before posting it online.

Recall that a few months ago, when Martins bought her car, a fan commented that she used her backside to get it. She responded by schooling the fan on how she earns her money through hard work.

What fans said about Sarah Martins

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress where she was cooking for Ratels. Here are comments below:

@morgan.jj101 wrote:

"Her skin is clean, her physique is nice and she is a very beautiful woman and her legs, yes it is normal because there are people with K legs and they look extremely good."

@nwamaka.ndego shared:

"I'm sorry but there's nothing banging about this body. I believe there should be things to consider before doing a BBL and having kleg is one of them. This is not banging at all."

@_ruthie00 reacted:

"I shouted Jesus."

@mztollyhoni stated:

"she and Ashmusy na same doctor do am for them."

@_oluwaferanmi shared:

"She’s better off in those gowns . But what do I know, we no dey judge her, we dey suggest.

@am_i_eeeeeee wrote:

"You know you have k legs, at least do what fits your body naaa. What’s this? Shebi we use to check our videos before posting it."

Sarah Martins shares what film editor did

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Sarah Martins was in tears while speaking about the evil a movie editor did to her.

According to her, the editor worked on, and the end result let her in tears.

She shared a video of herself crying, as though she was grieving, while narrating the experience. Fans expressed sympathy for her and promised to take action against the editor if she tagged the person involved

