Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has condemned the suspected terrorist attack on a military base and a camp of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Ngoshe, Gwoza local government area of Borno state, where he said more than 100 people were abducted.

The former vice president noted that what was more disturbing was the alleged indifference of the federal government to the incident and several similar attacks that had happened before it. He lamented that violence and killings have become widespread in Nigeria and that the people appear to be getting used to the incidents.

Atiku, in a social media post on Friday, March 6, also claimed that it appeared that the current federal government had lost its hold against terrorism and other violent attacks in the country, and had focused on "unleashing intense pressure against political opponents and enabling self-serving ethnic militia groups."

He lamented that those responsible for internal security and the elites in the country are more concerned about holding on to power, while servicemen and innocent citizens are becoming casualties. He then sympathised with the families of the victims of the attacks in Ngoshe and "must express strong indignation at the government’s evident lack of empathy towards the victims of these increasingly frequent assaults."

However, the former vice president's post has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Crespo condemned the but said Atiku should forget the presidency:

"The attack stands condemned, but you should forget about becoming a president, Sir. You need to add your voice and call for a regional system of Government or disintegration. The problem will be solved if everyone goes their separate ways."

Ubandomajr commends the ex-VP:

"Nigerians are very lucky to have an outspoken voice like yours, sir. Even though the hypocrisy camp always ignores the fact that you are trying your best to build a Nigeria that we will all be proud of. The insecurity in Nigeria will come to pass, Insha’Allah, if you win in 2027."

Abu Gado advised Atiku:

"Sir, anytime you talk about insecurity, no one will believe you that you care for the people it is always concluded that it's about your political interests! Work towards the presidency and offers you solutions to ending the insecurity Not blaming the Federal government for what the solutions are"

Teju Duru criticised Atiku:

"Are you not tired of Nigerian leaders and Northern elites putting out statements to condemn and condemn all over again attacks, and the problems aren't being resolved?"

