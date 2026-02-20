A rider reached out to Sarah Martins via her Direct Message (DM) to confess his "undying love," only to end up jobless

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has publicly addressed a situation involving a rider who allegedly had a crush on her and recently lost his job.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared screenshots of private messages exchanged between her and the man.

According to the actress, the rider reached out to inform her that he had lost his job. In his message, he reportedly expressed heartbreak, claiming she looked down on him because he did not own a private jet.

The revelation left the actress stunned.

Reacting to the development, Sarah questioned whether she was expected to feel guilty over his situation.

“Should I feel sorry for making him lose his job??? I guess not,” she wrote.

She further stated that what shocked her most was the man’s confidence to send her such messages while professing what he described as undying love.

“The audacity to even message me and still confess his undying love for me is what I can’t fathom!” she added.

Sarah maintained that the incident should serve as a lesson.

“This should teach him and people like him a great lesson. I find it disrespectful and disgusting!”

Read her post below:

Netizens react to Sarah Martins's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iceboyibm noted:

"Honestly, Sarah, I feel really disappointed about how this situation was handled. I respect your work and what you do, which is why this surprised me. From what I saw, the dispatch rider simply expressed admiration after completing his delivery."

@aisha.ada.12 stated:

"This is private and should stay private. Seriously must everything be seen or heard. Privacy is living your best life"

@__xo_mira noted:

"People of his nature ? Cos he is a delivery guy ? If it was seyi Tinubu that sent you this message, would you have posted it? Thats someone's best brother, someone's hope of the family . He might have overstepped his boundary but take it or leave it he is a man and money doesn't mean one should not have feelings. You already turned him down, why make him lose his job too and then come here to post it? Make we clap for you abi wetin.. Na this kind men God dey quick bless and una mouth go change"

