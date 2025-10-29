Actress Sarah Martins has shared a video from her food outreach in Canada weeks after she was allegedly assaulted in Lagos

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins recently shared a video from her food outreach in Canada.

On Monday, October 28, Sarah, who is currently in Canada, revealed that she shared 150 packs of food with homeless people on the streets of Ottawa.

This comes barely a few days after the actress was allegedly assaulted in Lagos.

Legit.ng reported that Sarah claimed that while in the middle of her community outreach, officers believed to be from the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) task force confronted her.

Following Sarah Martins' claim, the Lagos State government also broke its silence, addressing the situation. It confirmed that the actress was indeed apprehended by its environmental officers but stated that her activities had violated existing sanitation and safety regulations.

However, unlike in Lagos, where she did the cooking on the streets, Sarah shared a clip capturing her cooking in a kitchen.

"From going grocery shopping, to cooking with the CEO of @suyaroyale under the supervision of @ricci_products representatives, to sharing the sumptuous, well-spiced 150 packs of food with homeless people on the streets of Ottawa," she wrote in a caption.

The video from Sarah Martins' food outreach in Canada is below:

Comments about Sarah Martins' Canada food outreach

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with netizens sharing diverse observations about the actress' food outreach. Read the comments below:

MarvellousIsra3 said:

"This is what happens when tribalism and ethnic jingoism becloud our sense of judgment. They humiliated her for showing kindness at home, now she’s being celebrated abroad for the same act. Later, Akpabio and his crew will beg Nigerians in the diaspora to return."

stqinless_ reacted:

"I thought she would be cooking at the express in Canada ni."

Real_Giilo said:

"See as oyinbo line up dey collect jollof."

callmetunde_ commented:

"From Lagos street drama to Canadian food hero to ‘blessing the streets’—level up unlocked."

Allezamani said:

"She now suddenly knows how to package food from home?"

SemiNigerianreacted:

"So she can actually cook it in her house and pack it in bags to share? Meanwhile, she was constituting a nuisance by cooking on the streets of lagos. Smh."

Nedumcity_ said:

"She should have done the cooking on the road like she did in Lagos. . Many things we can’t do abroad, we do it back home."

Rarebreedmaleek reacted:

"Why she no cook for street for Canada?"

callme_t9 commented:

"Why she no go street for Canada go cook the way she dey do for 9ja.. make we see wetin won happen."

Sarah Martins responds to jealousy claims

Legit.ng also reported that Sarah Martins responded to netizens insinuating that she was jealous of actress Judy Austin and relationship expert, Blessing CEO.

According to Sarah, a lot of married men were in her DM, but she failed to give them attention because of her strong morals.

She urged naysayers daring her to forcefully take people's husbands to stop, as they would have been victims if she danced to their tune.

