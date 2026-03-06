The passing of Denisi was confirmed by his close associate, Joel Heugh Boyseen, who shared heartbreaking posts mourning him

Nigerian music star Davido has been hit by another moment of grief following reports about the sudden death of his close friend and socialite, Denisi.

The heartbreaking news surfaced online after Denisi’s associate, Joel Heugh Boyseen, took to Instagram to mourn him in an emotional tribute.

Denisi's death was confirmed by his close associate, Joel Heugh Boyseen.

Although details surrounding the circumstances of his death remain unclear, the posts by Boyseen reflected the shock and sadness felt by those who knew the late socialite.

For many followers of Davido’s circle, the development has come as an unexpected and painful loss.

Boyseen confirmed the passing through a series of posts that expressed deep sorrow and disbelief.

In one of the tributes, he wrote:

“Love you always my broski, this one pain me.”

His grief did not stop there. In another emotional message, he reflected on their recent time together in South Africa.

According to him, Denisi had relocated alongside friends to spend time with him in the country, where they had begun building new connections and memories.

“Yall moved countries to dey with me for Southy brooo. My surest guy I just sorted Southy for us. You made many brothers for this short while in Southy. Capetown be crying. Brother wake up abeg,” he wrote.

Boyseeeb says Denisi had relocated alongside friends to spend time with him in the country.

Reactions trail Davido's friend's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@theonyii stated:

"So because he snapped with Davido he is now his friend!!!"

@tabsdavids noted:

"RIP Ego, cos he's dead now, see the way 30bgs are pretending not to know him or have never seen him with davido imagine it was something good his done or happened to him you lots would have remembered he's been davido's friend for years such is life sha."

@juxx673 noted:

"Omo the rate people take dey kpai this days eh God help us..imagine after all the hustle in this life..May his soul rest in peace.."

@_.faithhyy stated:

"Yes he’s a very close friend of davido, so? People die everyday lol..no agenda will work"

@im_richmillah wrote:

"What about the other people he snapped with are they not he's friends.. which one be @davido friend kpai Omo ehhh"

