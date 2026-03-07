Alleged students claimed they are being subjected to living conditions they describe as "dehumanizing

Serious allegations have surfaced regarding the consistent lack of water and electricity, which reportedly prevents students from attending lectures

They claimed that the students are terrified of speaking out due to the immediate threat of being expelled by the management

A video making the rounds online has drawn attention after individuals claiming to be students of Adeleke University raised concerns about conditions on campus.

The private university, located in Ede, Osun state, was founded by businessman Adedeji Adeleke, the father of Afrobeats star Davido.

In the clip circulating on social media, the complainant alleged that despite the reportedly high tuition fees paid by students annually, some basic amenities are allegedly not consistently available.

Alleged students of Adeleke University claim they are being subjected to poor living conditions. Photos: Davido/Dr Deji Adeleke.

Source: Instagram

According to the message attached to the video, students pay nothing less than ₦2.5 million per year to attend the institution.

However, the complainant claimed that many students still face daily difficulties while trying to live and study on campus.

“Adeleke University with suffering and smiling. They pay nothing less than 2.5 million per year to be constantly treated like animals,” the message read.

The complainant also alleged that access to basic amenities such as water and electricity can be inconsistent, making everyday activities difficult for students.

According to the message, these issues reportedly affect students’ ability to attend classes and maintain normal routines.

“Students can’t make it to class because something as simple as water, light, they can’t provide for them,” the complainant stated.

The message also raised concerns about other areas of campus welfare.

The individual alleged that the school’s food services and medical facilities do not adequately meet the needs of students who depend on them while living on campus.

“Their food and medical system is bad,” the complainant added.

At the time of filing this report, the university management had not publicly responded to the allegations circulating online.

Another concern mentioned in the message involved the alleged fear among some students about speaking publicly.

According to the complainant, several students may be hesitant to share their experiences because they worry about possible disciplinary consequences.

The message claimed that some believe raising complaints openly could lead to expulsion from the institution.

“Every student is so scared to speak out because they expel them the moment they do,” the message alleged.

Because of this perceived fear, the complainant said many prefer to remain anonymous while raising the issues online.

Watch the video below:

The students appeal to Davido to prevail on his dad over their plight. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng