The latest development follows a series of suspicious social media activities, including the couple reportedly unfollowing each other on Instagram

The tension intensified after Teddy A shared a curated list of the "most important women" in his life, noticeably leaving his wife out

Nigerian actress and reality TV star Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan posted a recent video showing her attending an event without her wedding ring.

In the clip circulating online, BamBam looked confident and cheerful as she posed for the camera, flashing a bright smile while striking elegant poses.

Observers noticed that the actress was not wearing her wedding ring.

Bambam was spotted without her wedding ring, a move that many interpret as a silent confirmation of the ongoing marital rumours. Photos: Bamba,/Teddy A.

Questions about the couple’s relationship first surfaced after fans noticed that BamBam and Teddy A had reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The move surprised many supporters of the pair, who had long admired their love story since their time on the reality show Big Brother Naija.

Since then, their relationship has remained a frequent topic on social media, with fans carefully examining the couple’s posts, captions, and public appearances for possible clues.

The conversation reached another level recently after Teddy A shared a series of photos on his social media page.

In the post, he celebrated what he described as the important women in his life. The singer highlighted his two daughters and his mother as the central figures in the tribute.

For many online observers, one detail stood out immediately. BamBam’s name was not mentioned in the post.

Reactions trail Bambam's video

Reactions trail Bambam's video

@Simply_yechi stated:

"Maybe the ring don to her her. Make una leave her. How many married men actually wear their wedding band these days? Even some women too don't wear it. So leave her alone. The ring don tight as she don add weight."

@realtinabrown_ wrote:

"Can we normalize leaving people alone, let’s just assume she’s still married until she comes out to say otherwise. Because what’s all these speculations for? Omoo, una no want money?"

@OdogwuCash_ shared:

"Let her go and ask her senior colleagues like Lilian Esoro, Ini Edo, King Tonto, Venita etc. The streets will always gladly welcome anyone back to it but as time goes on and that BBL starts to shrink, body go tell you. We are patiently waiting!"

@marvis129 shared:

"Don’t allow new found fame destroy your home. No one is perfect and the Bible stressed the importance of submission. You might make more money now but the family unit is bigger"

Suspicious about Teddy A and Bambam's marriage after they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Photo: Bambam.

Bambam speaks on marriage struggles

Legit.ng also reported an old interview with Teddy A, where Bambam spoke about the challenges they faced as a couple, admitting that their love story was far from perfect.

Opening up during the conversation, the Nigerian actress stated that there were seasons in their marriage when both of them questioned their journey together.

Bambam also explained that those moments of doubt could have broken them, but she chose to hold firmly to her faith.

