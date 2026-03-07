Faithia Williams and her siblings laid their 78-year-old mother, Mrs Gloria Uzoamaka Williams Ikperha, to rest at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi Cemetery, in an emotional private ceremony

Veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker Faithia Williams, popularly known as Faithia Balogun, has laid her mother, Mrs Gloria Uzoamaka Williams Ikperha (née Udaba), to rest in an emotional ceremony at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos, on Saturday, March 7.

The burial followed her mother’s passing at the age of 78 on February 4, just a day before Faithia’s 55th birthday.

Faithia Williams lays her mother to rest in tears as ex-husband Saidi Balogun stands by her side during the sorrowful burial.

Source: Instagram

Faithia had earlier announced the sad news on social media on February 9, and later released details of the burial arrangements on March 2, stating that the ceremony would be private and strictly by invitation.

Ahead of the interment, a wake-keep service was held on Friday, March 6, where the actress broke down in tears as her sons consoled her.

Her ex-husband, actor Saidi Balogun, joined family members, friends, and colleagues to honour the late matriarch.

At the burial, mourners dressed in white accompanied the casket in solemn rites as Faithia Williams and her siblings paid their final respects.

Videos circulating online captured the actress struggling to hold back tears while surrounded by her family, friends, and ex-husband Saidi Balogun.

Faithia was seen breaking down again at the graveside as her mother’s body was lowered, with siblings and relatives consoling her amid sorrowful tributes.

The ceremony drew family, friends, and industry colleagues who gathered to bid farewell to Mrs Gloria Uzoamaka Williams Ikperha.

Among her colleagues in the movie industry who attended the burial were Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Ireti Osayemi, Bimbo Thomas, Bimbo Oshin and Toyosi Adesanya.

Netizens console Faithia Williams

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@abimoris said:

"My Condolences.. May Her Soul Rest In Peace..."

@wuraoreoluwa commented:

"The pain is always an everlasting one 😢😢😢God should continue to shield us."

@eatsbydoch wrote:

"It's not easy to loose one's mom 😢."

@princessifemide reacted:

"She left you with 'GOD go dey look after you'. That's symbolic. May GOD always look after you aunty."

@biola_adekunle said:

"Stay strong ma 🙏🏽omo ire agbeyin awa naa 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Nollywood actress Faithia Williams weeps uncontrollably as she buries her 78-year-old mother at Ikoyi Cemetery in an emotional private ceremony.

Source: Instagram

