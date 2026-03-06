Emotional videos from the wake-keep service for Fathia Balogun's mother have emerged on social media

One of the highlights from the event was the moment the Nollywood actress broke down in tears

Her former husband and actor Saidi Balogun's presence also warmed hearts on social media as many praised him

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Faithia Balogun, also known as Faithia Williams, and her siblings, on Friday, March 6, held a wake-keep service in honour of their late mother Mrs. Gloria Uzoamaka Williams Ikperha (née Udaba)

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Faithia had officially announced the burial arrangements for her late mother weeks after revealing her painful passing.

Faithia Balogun weeps at mum's wake-keep service, her ex-husband Saidi supports her. Credit: faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

The actress shared the details via her Instagram page, informing friends, colleagues, and fans about how the family intends to honour the deceased.

According to the schedule made public, a wake-keep will be held on Friday, March 6, followed by the interment and lying-in-state on Saturday, March 7.

Saidi Balogun attends Faith's mum's wake-keep

Faithia's ex-husband and actor, Saidi, joined her family, friends, and well-wishers to honour the memory of her late mother.

A heartwarming video showed the moment Saidi, in white attire, arrived at the solemn event. Another clip captured him seated beside the actress during the service.

One of the highlights from the event was the moment Faithia broke down in tears while being consoled by her son.

Last month, Faithia announced that her mother passed away shortly before her 55th birthday celebration.

Reactions trail moment Faithia Balogun broke down in tears at her mother's wake-keep service. Credit: faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

In an emotional tribute at the time, she described Gloria Williams as her “cheerleader, prayer warrior, best friend and gist partner.”

The video showing the moment Faithia Balogun broke down in tears at her mum's wake-keep service is below:

A video showing Saidi Balogun with Faithia at her mum's wake-keep is below:

Reactions as Faithia Balogun weeps

Legit.ng compiled some of the emotional reactions from social media users as many penned messages consoling the actress over her loss. Read the comments below:

success_ismy said:

"This me every time i remember my mum wallahi I miss her🥹 Ya Allah grant her Aljannatul fridausi."

omotohset said:

"10yrs in April and I still weep like a baby whenever I need her and she’s not there. Mothers are demigods."

grace_adeye said:

"All these chants are unnecessary because of what exactly. Reminding her that her backbone is gone is cruel. Stop causing people's pain. You can chant hope; tell her the beautiful life her mother lived, which is evident in her success."

queenkay_official0 said:

"This is me everytime I remember my mum and what i went through ever since she left me 30 years ago."

ademola87788 reacted:

"Auntie Faithia don't make Kalid & Jamal cry oooh ! Especially Jamal is trying holding tears.They can bear u crying."

Faithia Williams' movie causes backlash

Legit.ng also reported that Faithia Williams joined the growing list of filmmakers to make epic movies.

She took to social media promote the film by praising the character it was named after, Efunroye Tinubu.

Faithia had shared a photo of her movie poster and accompanied it with a caption stating that Efunroye was more than just a warrior. According to her, she was also a ruler who rewrote history.

Source: Legit.ng