“Tonto Dikeh Carries Grace”: Reactions As Churchill Shines at Naming Ceremony, Singer Konga Performs
by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Heartwarming videos from a recent star-studded naming ceremony in Abuja are making waves online
  • Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband and businessman, Olakunle Churchill, stole the spotlight with his arrival at the event
  • Actresses Mercy Aigbe, Fathia Balogun, and singer Konga were among the popular faces also spotted at the event

Businessman Olakunle Churchill, who has remained in the spotlight since his reconciliation with actress Tonto Dikeh, was one of the guests at a recent naming ceremony in Abuja.

According to videos and reports shared by GoldMyne, Churchill, who recently had a farewell dinner, alongside Tonto and others in honour of his daughter, attended billionaire BMU and Nadera's daughter's naming ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, March 4.

Businessman Olakunle Churchill among celebrities who stormed naming ceremony in Abuja.
Olakunle Churchill spotted with Eniola Badmus at Abuja naming ceremony. Credit: olakunlechurchill/tontolet
Source: Instagram

A heartwarming video showed the moment the businessman arrived at the event as he exchanged pleasantries with the host and other guests. Churchill, who sported a white outfit matched with a red cap, was spotted with a handbag.

Aside from Churchill, veteran singer Konga was also present at the event as he thrilled guests with his hit song and an energetic on-stage performance.

Videos also captured the presence of Nollywood actresses Fathia Balogun, Eniola Badmus, Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti 'Adekaz.'

Netizens share comment about Olakunle Churchill's transformation since his reconciliation with Tonto Dikeh.
Social media users gush about Olakunle Churchill as he attends star-studded party in Abuja. Credit: olakunlechurchill
Source: Instagram

The video of Olakunle Churchill at a naming ceremony in Abuja is below:

Video from singer Konga's performance is below:

Video showing Fathia Balogun and Mercy Aigbe at a naming ceremony is below:

Reactions as Olakunle Churchill attends Abuja party

Reacting, some netizens pointed out Churchill's transformation since his reconciliation with Tonto as they claimed the grace the actress carries has affected his life positively. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

nky_success_channel commented:

"Since Churchill celebrated his son birthday, people have been inviting him in their events,,,Tonto carry grace."

thefirstladyomorewa said:

"Now now his image is coming back ..who you marry really matter true true."

fyne_rammy reacted:

"Churchill spark is back, everybody is proud and happy with him!! Congratulations big church."

mercyjames23 reacted:

"That means na Tonto be these guy life, she is his light, everything is.good and bright now."

oyivoabduloyivoabdul commented:

"Churchill is happy and doing well also looking healthy…what God can not do doesn’t exist.

sweet_phabian commented:

"Suddenly we come Dey see Churchill in the midst of big men again especially on blogs ,Whaoo ! Woman power."

elizabethrukky_ said:

"Men you see. Doing the right thing is not only for the people you do it to, but also for yourself. Don't let the fuuulish arrogant men deceive you. Live right."

elizabethrukky_ said:

"Churchhill come and read comments about you now. People are happy with and for you. Run far from Rosy or you will go back to disgrace. Just take care of your children with her."

What Rosy Meurer said about marriage with Churchill

Legit.ng previously reported that Rosy Meurer responded to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill was troubled.

This came after Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday. Some netizens dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggested she may indeed be troubled.

Source: Legit.ng

