Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has announced the burial arrangements for her late mother, Mrs Gloria Uzoamaka Williams, who passed away on 4th February

According to the announcement, the burial will include a wake-keep, interment, and a Thanksgiving Mass to round it up

Faithia announced that the ceremony will be private and strictly by invitation, with a later date to be announced for a larger public burial ceremony

Veteran Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has released details of the burial arrangements for her late mother, Mrs Gloria Uzoamaka Williams, who passed away at age 78 on February 4, the eve of Faithia’s 55th birthday.

She announced the death of her beloved mother in the early hours of Monday, February 9, via her official Instagram page.

Nollywood actress Faithia Williams reveals wake-keep and burial plans for mother, warns that only designated invitations will be honoured.

The actress shared the programme on her official social media page, noting that the ceremonies will take place in Lagos between March 6 and March 8.

She explained that the wake-keep will hold on Friday, March 6, followed by interment and lying in state on Saturday, while a thanksgiving mass will be conducted at St. Monica Catholic Church on Sunday, March 8.

The actress expressed gratitude to everyone who had reached out to her since the loss of her mother, acknowledging the support and kindness shown during the difficult period.

“I want to specifically thank everyone who has reached out since the demise of my dear mother. I’m truly grateful for the emotional support, the calls, the visits, and the show of love. May Allah (SWT) bless you all.”

Faithia explained that the family had agreed on a private ceremony, with attendance strictly by invitation for close friends and relatives. She warned that only those with invitations from designated numbers would be admitted.

However, she assured her fans and well-wishers that another date will be announced later to allow wider participation.

“For those who have asked for the burial details, the family has decided on a private ceremony strictly for close friends and relatives. However, a later date will be announced for the final burial ceremony that will accommodate all and sundry. Please note that if this invitation does not come from a designated number, there will be no admission into the hall.”

Faithia concluded by thanking everyone once again for their show of love and prayers.

Check out the full details of the burial plans for Faithia Williams' late mother below:

Fans react to Faithia Williams' announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@opeyemi14 said:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace and may the good Lord comfort the family and keep the family in Jesus name 🙏🏽"

@calvintaiwo_oshodi commented:

"78 no be beans, I'm sure she lived her life to the fullest❤️! May God rest her soul🕊️"

@megaster_giwa09 wrote:

"Rip to mama ❤️ May you grow older than mama inshallah ❤️"

@lacreamie_spirituals said:

"Keep resting grandma 👏Mama pls be strong ❤️"

@mr_okiks commented:

"May mama soul continue to RIP. God uphold you my Queen ❤️"

Faithia Williams thanks fans for support following mother's death, announces private burial ceremony with interment scheduled for 7th March.

Nollywood stars storm Faithia's home over mother's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars rallied around actress Faithia Williams after the devastating loss of her beloved mother.

In emotional videos that surfaced online, several Nollywood stars, including Foluke Daramola, Wumi Toriola, Akin Boss, Kemi Korede, Iyabadan, Toyosi Adesanya, and Bimbo Oshin, were seen at Faithia's residence to offer their support and prayers.

The atmosphere in the clips was sombre, as the actresses gathered around Faithia, consoling her and offering words of encouragement.

