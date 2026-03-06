Videos from Bidemi Olaoba's music concert at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife, Osun state, have gone viral

A heartwarming clip captured the moment the gospel singer gifted a young man N500k on stage amid cheers

The singer's colleague BBO's performance at the music event also captured attention on social media

Popular gospel artiste Bidemi Olaoba hosted a music concert "In His Presence: Live in OAU" at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Amphitheater on March 5, 2026.

The event was characterized by high-energy praise and intense worship, drawing a massive crowd, especially students from the tertiary institution.

Gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba hosts music concert at OAU, BBO performs.

Source: Instagram

Aside from his performance, Bidemi also brought smiles to the face of a lucky young man, who drew a portrait of the gospel singer.

A heartwarming video shared by Christian blogger, Son of the prophet, showed the moment the young man joined the singer on stage with the portrait. Bidemi, who was stunned by the design, made a transfer of N500k to the man amid cheers.

Another highlight from the music concert was a live performance from fast-rising singer BBO, who joined Bidemi in Osun state.

BBO performed his songs, including his trending 2026 hit, Amen, which was recently at the centre of public discussion online after he was called out, alongside veteran musician Yinka Ayefele, by folk singer Beautiful Nubia.

Gospel Singer BBO peforms at Bidemi Olaoba's concert at OAU.

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Bidemi Olaoba faced criticism for incorporating the viral secular meme "Yakubu manage," a humorous phrase from a late February 2026 video trend, into a church praise session.

The video showing the moment Bidemi Olaoba gifted man N500k at OAU is below:

A clip from BBO's performance at OAU is below:

Reactions as BBO performs at OAU

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

ruffinna_bekz said:

"Very humble fine man of God."

official_gwin commented:

"Beautiful to watch. But this idea of everyone holding a phone to record rather than worship is what amazes me.. A program like this everyone should come with the knowledge and intention to meet with the father."

chefdami_oni commented:

"People just Dey entrance trance yesterday. Shaking BBO was a dream come true. I felt the anoiting from his hands to mine."

estheraderinola said:

"Look forward to his ministration at NLP Nigeria at TBS on the 13th of March."

omotundeomojesu said:

"of a truth BBO carries God's presence and power,may the oil of God upon him never runs dry in Jesus mighty name amen."

sharheephar commented:

"Yeah, I'm a Muslim but I will pay any amount to worship God with BBO."

BBO makes relationship status public

Legit.ng also reported that BBO could be walking down the aisle in 2026 as he confirmed he was in a relationship.

The singer, who was among the guest ministers who attended the 2025 edition of the Young Ministers Retreat (YMR), made his relationship status public at the event.

A showed the moment P. Daniel prophesied about the singer, known for his hit songs My God and Iranlowo, attending the event with his wife next year.

