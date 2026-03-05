Arsenal star Bukayo Saka surprised fans with an unexpected confession about a music icon

The moment happened during a fun studio session with singer Tems and producer GuiltyBeatz

Fans are buzzing online over Saka’s candid take on a popular global musician

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka surprised fans during a recent episode of the club’s new series, The Link-Up, when he admitted he had no idea who global music icon Celine Dion is.

The moment occurred during a light-hearted studio session at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios, where Saka teamed up with Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems and Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz for a cross-cultural collaboration.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka confesses ignorance of global music icon Celine Dion. Credit: @bukayosaka, @celiondion

Source: Instagram

While discussing musical influences, Saka asked Tems about her childhood musical idol. When she mentioned Canadian superstar Celine Dion, Saka’s response:

“I don’t know who that is”, left the singer visibly shocked.

Celine Dion, a five-time Grammy winner, is celebrated worldwide for her powerful ballads, including My Heart Will Go On, Because You Loved Me, and The Power of Love. The exchange quickly went viral online, with fans amused by the unexpected confession.

The same episode also offered insight into Saka’s personal music tastes. He revealed that he listens to a lot of Afrobeats, naming Tems, Asake, and Burna Boy among his favourites. The moment highlighted a cultural and generational divide in musical exposure, while also showing Saka’s candid and relatable personality.

Fans across football and music circles have since shared reactions, sparking lively debates and playful memes online.

Watch the video below:

Bukayo Saka's words on Celine Dion trends

@wizdavido_ said:

"Well, it isn't a must he should know who Celine Dion is considering the fact that he is a footballer and not a musician. Again, he probably was a kid or not born yet when Dion was making waves."

bish53063 said:

"HE KNOWS!!! These Arsenal kids are just too proud!!!!"

sacredwombhealer1 said:

"Na Genz, he may be right. Don’t criticise him, please."

richyphillips said:

"Yeah, I believe him, he's Gen Z, besides not everyone knows who she is."

ezeqwesiri said:

"As long as Arsenal wins the EPL it’s okay for star boy Saka not to even know Michael Jackson 😂."

miz_loriita said:

"The fact we plenty wey know Celine Dion no me say everybody knows her. Is not that deep."

nikaura.ng said:

"His not lying, I also don’t know him Untill he propose to his girlfriend 😒."

parker_ojugo said:

"Saka dey whyne us every child born in Lagos knows celline Dion if you know play christian music on Sunday we dey use celline Dion music replace am."

___kosisochukwu_ said:

"Which is perfectly fine 🤷🏻‍♀️ why is this making headlines anyway? It's not a big deal fr 😒."

firstladyxxo said:

"It's not even about Gen Z, how can you not know who she is 😂😂 even babies no who she is 😂😂."

sugarlegpromax said:

"Bro has been in a football academy all his life. Don't blame him, he's a gen z and probably never had a heartbreak before."

Bukayo Saka’s surprising confession about Celine Dion leaves fans stunned. Credit: @bukayosaka

Source: Getty Images

