Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka Shares Unexpected Confession About Celine Dion Igniting Hot Takes Online
- Arsenal star Bukayo Saka surprised fans with an unexpected confession about a music icon
- The moment happened during a fun studio session with singer Tems and producer GuiltyBeatz
- Fans are buzzing online over Saka’s candid take on a popular global musician
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka surprised fans during a recent episode of the club’s new series, The Link-Up, when he admitted he had no idea who global music icon Celine Dion is.
The moment occurred during a light-hearted studio session at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios, where Saka teamed up with Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems and Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz for a cross-cultural collaboration.
While discussing musical influences, Saka asked Tems about her childhood musical idol. When she mentioned Canadian superstar Celine Dion, Saka’s response:
“I don’t know who that is”, left the singer visibly shocked.
Celine Dion, a five-time Grammy winner, is celebrated worldwide for her powerful ballads, including My Heart Will Go On, Because You Loved Me, and The Power of Love. The exchange quickly went viral online, with fans amused by the unexpected confession.
The same episode also offered insight into Saka’s personal music tastes. He revealed that he listens to a lot of Afrobeats, naming Tems, Asake, and Burna Boy among his favourites. The moment highlighted a cultural and generational divide in musical exposure, while also showing Saka’s candid and relatable personality.
Fans across football and music circles have since shared reactions, sparking lively debates and playful memes online.
Watch the video below:
Bukayo Saka's words on Celine Dion trends
@wizdavido_ said:
"Well, it isn't a must he should know who Celine Dion is considering the fact that he is a footballer and not a musician. Again, he probably was a kid or not born yet when Dion was making waves."
bish53063 said:
"HE KNOWS!!! These Arsenal kids are just too proud!!!!"
sacredwombhealer1 said:
"Na Genz, he may be right. Don’t criticise him, please."
richyphillips said:
"Yeah, I believe him, he's Gen Z, besides not everyone knows who she is."
ezeqwesiri said:
"As long as Arsenal wins the EPL it’s okay for star boy Saka not to even know Michael Jackson 😂."
miz_loriita said:
"The fact we plenty wey know Celine Dion no me say everybody knows her. Is not that deep."
Gov Soludo's son Ozonna flaunts new look, transitions from Afro to blond braids, video draws reactions
nikaura.ng said:
"His not lying, I also don’t know him Untill he propose to his girlfriend 😒."
parker_ojugo said:
"Saka dey whyne us every child born in Lagos knows celline Dion if you know play christian music on Sunday we dey use celline Dion music replace am."
___kosisochukwu_ said:
"Which is perfectly fine 🤷🏻♀️ why is this making headlines anyway? It's not a big deal fr 😒."
firstladyxxo said:
"It's not even about Gen Z, how can you not know who she is 😂😂 even babies no who she is 😂😂."
sugarlegpromax said:
"Bro has been in a football academy all his life. Don't blame him, he's a gen z and probably never had a heartbreak before."
Guardiola speaks on Arsenal PL title chances
Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has openly praised Arsenal’s outstanding form this season, describing Mikel Arteta’s side as “the best team right now in the world.”
Guardiola singled out the Gunners’ balance between defensive solidity and attacking sharpness as a key factor in their success.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.