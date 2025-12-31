A video of gospel artiste BBO announcing his relationship status at a recent Christian retreat has surfaced on social media

The musician, known for his hit song My God , confirmed his relationship status during an exchange with a cleric

His response has, however, sparked reactions, with reports claiming some Christian sisters suffered heartbreak after the announcement

Popular gospel singer, songwriter and worship leader, Bakare Boluwatife Oluwatobi aka BBO, could be walking down the aisle in 2026 as he confirmed he is in a relationship.

BBO, who was among the guest ministers who attended the 2025 edition of the Young Ministers Retreat (YMR) led by Pastor P. Daniel Olawande, made his relationship status public at the event.

Gospel artiste BBO reveals he is in a relationship in heartwarming video. Credit: bboofficial

Source: Instagram

A video shared by Christian blogger Sonoftheprophet showed the moment P. Daniel prophesied about the singer, known for his hit songs My God and Iranlowo, attending the event with his wife next year.

"You will come next with your wife, that doesn't mean he is available," the cleric said in the video, stirring a reaction from BBO, who nodded in affirmation that he is in a relationship.

Captioning the video, Sonoftheprophet added,

"The moment Min BBO announced he's in a relationship."

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that BBO, alongside actor Lateef Adedimeji, attended a music concert hosted by singer Sola Allyson.

Many ladies devastated as gospel singer BBO reveals he is in a relationship. Credit: officialbbo

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment BBO made his relationship status public is below:

Reactions as BBO announces his relationship status

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the gospel singer's announcement. Read them below:

ronniel_is_official said:

"U Dey relationship keh wetin I go tell my sis wey like you ….. congrats my favorite singer."

cicikimkash said:

"Somebody pour water on me, my head dey hot, bbo dey in love ke."

folasadeodunola said:

"Some ladies got so emotional, a few nearly cried during this session. They were seated around pillar ...H make I no say the number I mean, they were BBO'S crush."

deji.david.75 commented:

"I guess Min. Tee worship is sorted already abi!? Na me dey over think am!?"

_ibukun.ii wrote:

"And then Pdaniel dragged you with the camera. I was just laughing on my seat."

damigreen25 reacted:

"When I started seeing @officialbbo_ smiling I was like this brother should be in a relationship. Love can make you really be happy."

tolu_ladyentrepreneur said:

"We know her He’s not available oooo."

sakadami commented:

"you people shouldn’t drag me ohhh,I see BBO and pelumi Deborah Sha."

oyinade_eunice commented:

"I actually came out this way last year YMR single and when PD said you want to get married before next year YMR, Omo I ran out ooo, and yes I got married to my best man ever right before YMR 2025."

Gospel singer Steve Crown weds

Legit.ng recalls reporting that gospel singer Steve Crown walked down the aisle with his beautiful fiancée, Ruth Thomas, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

In a video shared by his colleague, Neon Adejo, who had also married a few months ago, Crown was seen with his bride at the altar.

The singer was instructed by the pastor officiating his wedding ceremony to lift the veil from his bride’s face.

Source: Legit.ng