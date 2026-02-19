An old video of gospel BBO composing his trending song Amin eight years ago has resurfaced online

The short clip captured BBO playing the piano as he composed the song before transitioning to a clip from its official release in 2026

Recall that singer Beautiful Nubia called out the gospel singer and Yinka Ayefele for allegedly infringing on the copyright of his classic song ‘Seven Lifes’

Fast-rising singer Bakare Boluwatife Oluwatobi, popularly known as BBO, has been caught up in a copyright infringement drama after he was called out alongside veteran gospel musician Yinka Ayefele by folk singer Beautiful Nubia.

Legit.ng reported that Beautiful Nubia, in a viral social media post, called out Ayefele and BBO for infringing on the copyright of his classic song ‘Seven Lifes’.

According to Beautiful Nubia, both artistes lifted the melody from his 1997 hit without permission or credit.

Old video of BBO composing Amin resurfaces

Amid the drama, an old video showing the gospel singer composing his trending song Amin (Amen) eight years ago has captured attention on social media.

BBO, who looked much younger, was spotted in the short clip shared on his Instagram page playing the piano as he sang the intro to the song.

The caption on the video read, 'The day Amin was received, 8 years later."

BBO released the live single "Amin (Amen)" on January 10, 2026. The faith-filled worship song, described as a declarative anthem for the new year, was made available across digital streaming platforms on that date.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that BBO, alongside actor Lateef Adedimeji, attended a music concert hosted by singer Sola Allyson.

The video showing BBO composing Amin eight year ago is below:

Reactions to old video of BBO composing Amin

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

The kontent queen said:

"God that made it possible for you Boluwatife Bakare will make it possible for Me Kehinde Omo Bakare aya Feyijimi, I will be successful worldwide, Amen."

EL_JADDU [Grandpa yin said:

"I’m a Muslim but you can’t love BBO more than me."

Abba's delight reacted:

"BBO,one of the monsters of God I'll forever stan. when I was working in redemption camp,he always comes to my workplace and I couldn't even ask him for a picture or even go to him to greet him Cos of professional conduct. He definitely doesn't know how much I adore him because I'll just fret him and walk past him,but I was screaming inside."

The_Alba said:

"8 years of consistency endurance and patience."

BBO makes relationship status public

Legit.ng previously reported that BBO could be walking down the aisle in 2026 as he confirmed he was in a relationship.

The singer, who was among the guest ministers who attended the 2025 edition of the Young Ministers Retreat (YMR) led by Pastor Daniel Olawande, made his relationship status public at the event.

A showed the moment P. Daniel prophesied about the singer, known for his hit songs My God and Iranlowo, attending the event with his wife next year.

Source: Legit.ng