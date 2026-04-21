A heartwarming video showing the moment Blord reunited with his family has surfaced online

A clip showed the businessman with his son wrapped around him in the backseat of a moving vehicle

The reunion comes after Blord arrived in Anambra following his release from Kuje prison; the video has also stirred reactions

Businessman Linus Ifejirika, aka Blord, has shared an adorable video with his family after weeks apart.

The video shared on Blord's official Instagram page on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, showed him in the back seat of a car with his son wrapped around him.

Blord shared the video shortly after he arrived in Anambra state, where he received a heroic welcome from his fans and supporters.

Recall that Blord was remanded over allegations of criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and the unauthorised use of activist online critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan's identity.

He was granted bail by Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court, Abuja, with two sureties of reputable standing and was restrained from commenting publicly on the matter.

Politician and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, alongside Blord Group, announced his release on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The video showing the moment Blord reunited with his son is below:

A video of Blord conversing with family via phone call after his release is below:

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Reactions as Blord reunites with his family

The heartwarming video showing the businessman and his son has left many emotional as they shared diverse comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Ogbu John said:

"Who gets better family dey find trouble?"

Ndukwe Ogonna reacted:

"Family is very important."

Richard Obi said:

"Welcome back bro."

Sunday Igbuku commented

"Federal Government should go and arrest bandits, terrørist and kidnappers in the bush, these are our real prøblem. Not arresting people on frivolous and trivia issues. I ask again. Why is Nnamdi kanu still in prison? Nigeria youth need to have sense and wake up, Most especially on social media platforms."

Olowo Dtc said:

"My bro Blord don change oo, nobody likes prison..I really expected more from Blord."

Ify Pame commented:

"Blord Welcome back Nwanne Nkem! Relax, put things together towards the 27th.. no distraction. Most importantly, confine in your legal team alone for now. You're an ICT specialist, explore it wisely! All the best."

Opiah Kingsley reacted:

"Your body don calm down … go try am again make you see yourself for kirikiri."

Blord joins Sowore's team

Legit.ng previously reported that Blord stated that he was now part of the Revolution Now movement led by activist Omoyele Sowore, hours after his release from prison.

The entrepreneur disclosed this after paying a courtesy visit to Sowore at his office in Abuja.

He expressed appreciation for what he described as the activist’s intervention during his detention.

Speaking during the visit, Blord said he had never met Sowore before the incident but felt compelled to personally thank him after his release.

“I came to see Omoyele Sowore in respect of my matter to appreciate him. As a matter of fact, I have never met Sowore in my life, but when he heard that I was being intimidated, he had to step in,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng