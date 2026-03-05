Teddy A stirred fresh reactions online amid rumours surrounding his marriage to Bam Bam

Recent social media activities by the couple fueled speculation about possible trouble in their relationship

His latest post celebrating the “women in his life” has further added intensity to the online conversation

Reality TV star Teddy A has confirmed speculation about trouble in his marriage to actress Bam Bam, as the couple appear to no longer be together as husband and wife.

The development became clear on Wednesday, March 5, 2026, when both of them took to their separate Instagram pages to celebrate their daughters' birthdays independently.

Rumours about crisis in their marriage had been circulating since December 2025, after fans noticed that the couple posted solo Christmas pictures

The speculation grew stronger when they unfollowed each other on Instagram, raising eyebrows among followers.

The situation further fueled online conversations when both Teddy A and Bam Bam marked Valentine’s Day individually on social media, with no public mention of each other.

Confirmation of the split emerged on Wednesday when both parents celebrated their daughters’ birthdays on their personal pages without appearing together.

Bam Bam shared photos and videos from the celebration on her Instagram page, but Teddy A was not present in the posts.

Expressing gratitude, the actress wrote: “My heart is FULL ❤️.”

Moments later, Teddy A also posted on his Instagram page, celebrating the two girls he described as the women in his life. His post featured photos of their daughters and his mother, notably leaving out Bam Bam.

He wrote: “The month of March is for the women in my life! 😍😍😍 #Zenis6 #Mayais4.”

Teddy A and Bam Bam’s love story began during the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija, where they met as housemates and later started a relationship that attracted massive public attention.

The couple tied the knot in 2019, holding their traditional wedding on September 7 in Ogun State before staging a lavish white wedding in Dubai on November 16 of the same year.

During their time together, they welcomed two daughters, Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan, born March 5, 2020, and Akorede Maya Adenibuyan, born March 3, 2022.

Legit.ng recalls that Teddy A also has a son from a previous relationship.

Teddy A’s birthday post to his kids ignites reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

timelessbakehouse said:

"The women in your life?? What about BamBam??"

chibabyoflife said:

"This kind of post with the wife absent from the pics will continue to fuel the rumors. You’ve just given the blogs food to eat 😭."

gogo_bekee said:

"Happy birthday to you’re beautiful babies ❤️."

abimbolawa_ said:

"Me I like they way he is giving you guys things to always talk about 😂."

akosombo11 said:

"This caption is so unnecessary, if you talk now s+upid ppl will tell u to mind business. Why caption it This way when there're rumors.. you could have simply said happy birthday to my girls.. and mum..aana."

meetuzeey said:

"Happy birthday to Zen and Maya Gods blessings."

alexdiva1_ said:

"The little 2 princesses are born in march with the mama in the picture For those of you patiently waiting for bad news continue We re march babies 💃💃💃💃 Mine is 25th my elder sister is 28 My kid brother 13th Happy birthday to us all."

Teddy A addresses domestic violence claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teddy A spoke publicly about the domestic violence allegations that once ignited controversy around his marriage to Bambam.

Teddy A addressed the issue during a recent appearance on the WithChude podcast, where he described the allegations as false, shocking, and emotionally damaging to both his family and public image.

According to him, the reports, which went viral on social media at the time, accused him of physically abusing his wife, including claims that the alleged abuse occurred during her pregnancy.

