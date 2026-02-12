BamBam confessed that she and Teddy A reached a point where they questioned if their marriage was truly God’s will

An old interview of reality TV star and actress Bamike Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam, has resurfaced online amid speculation about trouble in her marriage to singer and podcast host, Tope “Teddy A” Adenibuyan.

In the interview on the Echo Room podcast hosted by Teddy A himself, Bambam spoke about the challenges they faced as a couple, admitting that their love story was far from perfect.

Opening up during the conversation, Bambam revealed that there were seasons in their marriage when both of them questioned their journey together.

“I began to evolve as a woman, and he too was discovering himself. Our differences started to clash, and many times we asked ourselves why we were even here,” she said.

The actress explained that those moments of doubt could have broken them, but she chose to hold firmly to her faith.

“But I held on to God and His promises for my marriage,” Bambam added.

According to Bambam, a major shift occurred when Teddy A surrendered his life to Christ.

She described it as a defining moment that helped ease tension and realign their values as a couple. That spiritual decision, she implied, brought stability and understanding into their home.

Beyond faith, the actress stressed the importance of seeking professional guidance before marriage.

She advised intending couples to go for counselling and therapy while ensuring they are emotionally, physically, and mentally prepared for the commitment.

“Keep the bed undefiled,” she urged, emphasising abstinence before marriage as a foundation for discipline and clarity.

Bambam also addressed how she manages her acting career alongside motherhood and marriage.

Known for taking on romantic roles, the actress said she gives her all on set but draws a clear line once filming ends.

She explained that fully embodying love scenes is part of her professionalism, but once the cameras stop rolling, she returns to her primary roles as wife and mother.

Teddy A addresses domestic violence claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teddy A spoke publicly about the domestic violence allegations that once ignited controversy around his marriage to Bambam.

Teddy A addressed the issue during a recent appearance on the WithChude podcast, where he described the allegations as false, shocking, and emotionally damaging to both his family and public image.

According to him, the reports, which went viral on social media at the time, accused him of physically abusing his wife, including claims that the alleged abuse occurred during her pregnancy.

