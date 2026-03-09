Femi Adebayo celebrated International Women’s Day by honouring the women in his life, sharing photos and a heartfelt message on social media

However, fans quickly noticed that his wife, Iyana Aduke, was missing from the tribute

The omission has sparked fresh speculation online about the state of their marriage

Femi Adebayo has stirred conversations online after celebrating the women in his life on International Women’s Day without mentioning or featuring his wife, Iyana Aduke.

The Nollywood star took to his Instagram page on Sunday to mark the global celebration of women, sharing photos of his mother and daughters while praising them for their influence and strength in his life.

Reactions as Femi Adebayo honors women in his life but ignores wife Iyana Aduke. Credit: @femiadebayo

Source: Instagram

In the post, Adebayo described them as the “beautiful and illustrious women” in his life, highlighting their resilience, wisdom and unwavering spirit.

“Today I celebrate strength, grace, brilliance and the undeniable impact of women,” he wrote.

“To the beautiful and illustrious women in my life, the ones who inspire, nurture, and uplift – thank you for the light you bring into my world. Your resilience, wisdom and unwavering spirit make every space better.

“And to every woman out there whose character, courage and excellence continue to shape our homes, our industries and our communities – today we celebrate you.

“Happy International Women’s Day to all women of exemplary traits. The world is brighter because of you.”

However, many followers quickly noticed that his wife, Iyana Aduke, with whom he shares a child, was absent from both the photos and the message. The omission has further fueled ongoing speculation about the state of their marriage.

The development comes months after Aduke made headlines in January when her popular eatery in the Yaba area of Lagos was sealed by officials from the Armed Forces over an alleged unpaid bank loan.

At the time, social media personality Yeye Kudi Court weighed in on the situation, alleging that the actor was maltreating Aduke.

According to her claims, Aduke was asked to vacate both her residence and business premises without prior notice, even while customers were reportedly present and eating at the restaurant. She also raised concerns about the well-being of their autistic child.

While neither Femi Adebayo nor Iyana Aduke has publicly confirmed a separation, the actor’s latest International Women’s Day post has intensified public speculation about a possible rift between the couple.

See his post below:

Femi Adebayo ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

niniolajannah said:

"Alhamdulillāh. Thank you, Daddy, for always celebrating and honouring us. May Allah continue to make us a source of joy for you, and may He also continue to uplift, strengthen, and bless you abundantly ❤️."

hajia.ahmed said:

"Anytime I see this girl l am happy. Please, Femi, take care of this girl for me. I love her."

akanke1983 said:

"Ogo agbaye for so many reasons 😍😍."

bettyvivian20 said:

"alhamdulilah😍😍😍."

ebunyinka_ said:

20h

"Family is everything ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ya_hayati_222 said:

"She and grandma look alike ❤️Masha Allah."

princesseventsn said:

"😍😍😍God bless them for you."

Femi Adebayo’s tribute to women sparks questions about his wife Iyana Aduke. Credit: @femiadebayo

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo marks father's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Femi Adebayo marked his father's birthday with a heartfelt post on social media, also praying for him.

In the post, he shared beautiful pictures of the veteran actor and expressed how much he loves him. Fans joined in to celebrate his father by offering prayers and well wishes on his special day.

Source: Legit.ng