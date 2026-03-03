Ex-military officer and photographer Kola Onifoto reportedly died during a solo motorbike ride in Lagos

Conflicting reports emerged about whether he died at the scene or after hospital transfer

A social media user claimed a close friend had warned him against buying the motorbike before the accident

Nigerians have continued to mourn the tragic death of ex-military officer and documentary photographer Orowale Kolapo, popularly known as Kola Onifoto, who reportedly lost his life during a solo motorbike ride in Lagos.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred on Sunday, March 1.

While some friends claimed he died at the scene, other media accounts suggested he was first taken to the emergency unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at 7UP, Ojota, before being transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, where he was later pronounced dead.

Amid the tributes pouring in, a social media user identified as @bukky_starrr shared a post claiming that a close friend had previously warned Kola against purchasing the motorbike involved in the accident.

According to her, the unnamed colleague had advised him not to get the bike. She alleged that the warning led to a misunderstanding between them, as Kola reportedly stopped communicating with the friend afterward.

The X user, who stated that she did not know Kola personally, expressed sadness over his passing and extended condolences to his family.

@bukky_starrr wrote:

"Kola Onifoto, I don’t know him on a personal level, but I do admire him from afar.

I know a colleague that is very close to him and that was how I knew Kola because of how she sings his praises all the time.

According to her, Kola stopped talking to her because she asked him not to get this said bike. Sadly he didn’t listen to her.

Now the bike sent him to early gr@ve...

I’ve never met him, yet I couldn’t explain how sad I was when I saw his pictures flying around yesterday. I quickly went to FB to see if it was a prank. Sadly it wasn’t.

Kola, I hope you find rest and may God grant your family the fortitude to bear the loss.❤️

Rest easy Kola."

Kola Onifoto was known for his documentary photography and storytelling projects, which earned him admiration across creative circles.

Video Kola Onifoto released before his death

Kola had shared a two-minute video six days ago in which he 'dared the devil.'

In the Facebook clip, Kola, 36, filmed himself at high speed on his motorbike and showed how he managed to ride speedily between two long trailers on the highway.

Following his death, netizens revisited the clip as it went viral, mourning him and lamenting his daring and risk-loving nature. Kola recently became a biker, fulfilling his lifelong dream, but sadly met his untimely end while at it.

Watch the Facebook video below:

