Tonto Dikeh announced she is dropping "King" from her name after eight years, claiming she is now an Evangelist following a direct instruction from God

Doris Ogala accused her former friend of "swapping destinies," claiming Tonto is now physically transforming to look like her while living a "fake" Christian life

Doris alleged that Tonto was the secret mastermind behind her highly publicized troubles with Pastor Chris Okafor

What was meant to be a spiritual rebranding has taken a dramatic turn in Nollywood circles.

Popular actress Tonto Dikeh recently announced that she has dropped the “King” from her name after eight years, asking fans and the public to address her as Evangelist Tonto Dikeh now.

According to the actress, who was seen praying at a hospital recently, the decision was made in obedience to the Holy Spirit and aligned with God’s will for her life.

Doris Ogala accuses Tonto Dikeh of "swapping destinies. Photos: Tonto Dikeh/Doris Ogala.

Source: Instagram

However, her announcement did not sit well with her former best friend, Doris Ogala, who wasted no time in expressing her displeasure.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Doris accused Tonto of living a fake life and misleading the public.

She criticised the actress’ new evangelical title, suggesting that her transformation was not genuine.

Doris went further to claim that Tonto had been instrumental in her issues with clergyman Chris Okafor, alleging that she fueled the conflict from behind the scenes.

“This girl has been the one behind my issues with Chris Okafor, fueling it from the beginning,” she wrote in part of her posts.

While Doris hinted that she knows more than she is willing to disclose, she maintained that she is currently limited in what she can say.

The two actresses were once known for their close friendship, frequently supporting each other publicly.

However, their relationship has since deteriorated, with subtle shades and now open accusations taking centre stage.

In her outburst, Doris also made claims about destiny and appearance, suggesting that Tonto had “swapped destinies” with her and was now resembling a pastor’s wife.

Read her Instagram post below:

Doris alleges that Tonto was the secret mastermind behind her highly publicized troubles with Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo: Doris Ogala.

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala shares what Tonto Dikeh told her about Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng recalls that Doris Ogala, in 2025, accused colleague Iyabo Ojo runs the popular gossip blog Gistlover.

According to the actress, Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo's close friend, told her about Iyabo's alleged ownership of the blog.

Doris also claimed that a phone number associated with Gistlover was part of a WhatsApp group created for the late singer Mohbad’s justice movement.

According to her, after the number was removed, the admin Bing Iyabo Ojo added it to the group again.

Izzy Ogbeide blasts Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family was supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

Source: Legit.ng