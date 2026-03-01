King Mitchy has continued to speak out online about the controversy and the people dragged into her feud with VDM

In a post she later deleted from her Instagram story, she countered the explanation given by Seyi Tinubu about their relationship

Her remarks in the post led many to describe VDM as a spiritual man as they compared what the activist had said about her with what she posted

Brand influencer Mukoro Michelle, popularly known as King Mitchy, has reacted to a post made by Seyi Tinubu, who was dragged into her feud with Verydarkman, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse.

The two internet personalities have been at loggerheads online as they exchanged words and dragged people close to them into the feud.

Fans react to post by King Mitchy as she counters Seyi Tinubu about their relationship. Photo credit@seyitinubu/@kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram story, which she later deleted, Mitchy shared more insight into her relationship with Seyi Tinubu.

According to her, she flew from Delta to Abuja on invitation and has been there for five days.

She added that the fact that Seyi unfollowed her on Instagram does not mean they are no longer friends in real life, stressing that real-life relationships matter more.

King Mitchy shares more about relationship

In her posts, put together in a collage, King Mitchy warned Peller not to interfere in her life. She added that she is being well taken care of in Abuja, where she is lodged. Although she did not state who invited her, some fans speculated that it was Seyi Tinubu.

Seyi Tinubu continues trending over King Mitchy's feud. Photo credit@seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

The influencer, who lost her business page online over her feud with VDM, also claimed that she and Seyi have been communicating on other platforms. She shared a screenshot of a chat with Tinubu where he praised her for her good works, but she did not mention the platform.

King Mitchy lists Seyi Tinubu’s alleged gestures

Listing some of the things she claimed Tinubu did for her, Mitchy alleged that he gave her money to mark his birthday. She also claimed he gave her money to pay rent for 20 people.

Here are the Instagram post of King Mitchy below:

Fans praise VDM over calims about Mitchy

Here are comments below:

@ otunbadjaywates reacted:

"Mitchy don cast seyi o>'

@mike_futo commented:

"Now I believe VDM is spiritual."

@airrnext reacted:

"This audacity can only come from a place of see finish"

@odtofficial stated:

"when VDM said she was somewhere , where they were talking about him and then she decided to start throwing subs at him … he was right."

@mr_portfolio12 shared:

"This posts proves vdm's points. She is a political tool. Imagine she has been in Abuja for 5 days through the invitation of Sayi Tinubu as she is claiming not to know one else. And immediately she landed Abuja was when she started to attack vdm unprovoked, and her confidence of doing so is that Seyi will defend."

@obaksolo wrote:

"ST is in trouble."

Smart BM shares update about King Mitchy

Legit.ng had reported that Smart BM shared a video about King Mitchy following the announcement of her alleged demise a few hours ago.

The brand influencer’s alleged demise attracted numerous reactions from fans, who shared their thoughts about her life. Smart BM share how he went to check on King Mitchy and the state he met her while speaking about her online battles.

Source: Legit.ng