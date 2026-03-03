Lizzy Anjorin’s video about her husband has surfaced online amid her feud with her colleague, Iyabo Ojo

In the video, she stated that ladies who are interested in her husband should know certain things about him in case they meet him

Her utterance, which was made in the Yoruba language, did not go down well with some fans, who reacted to the video

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has faced backlash over a video she made about her husband amid her feud with her colleague, Iyabo Ojo.

The businesswoman, who is into real estate and clothing, has been at loggerheads with Ojo and has made several videos about the mother of two, dragging her and her children into the feud.

In a video that surfaced online, the actress was seen speaking in the Yoruba language about her husband. In the now-viral clip, she addressed women who might be interested in him.

Speaking fluently in Yoruba, she outlined certain things they should know about him if they ever crossed paths with him. Her tone was bold and unapologetic, as she appeared determined to brag about her husband's prowess in the bedroom.

According to her, her husband deserves a good woman because he is a very good man. She added that he deserves all the women in the world.

Lizzy Anjorin shares unknown details about husband

Speaking further, Anjorin noted that if any lady comes across her husband, they should treat him well and ensure shower for him before going into the bedroom.

She added that he likes certain bedroom styles and would tell them himself if they ever met him.

Slamming critics, Anjorin questioned whether what she said about her husband would put food on their table or feed her children, suggesting she was speaking figuratively.

Fans slam Lizzy Anjorin over video

However, the video did not sit well with many fans. Several people criticised her for making such private statements publicly, especially the personal details she shared about her husband.

As reactions poured in across social media, the clip quickly became another talking point in the ongoing drama surrounding the actress.

Reactions trail Lizzy Anjorin’s post

Here are comments below:

@aboardinglifeinca reacted:

"Werey, reverse psychology werey don see say labubu Dey cheat…the shame is too much e woo o si ma wo market last last ni."

@glamthrift001 commented:

"On top man wey dey wear laminated sunshade inside house?"

@nwunye_bigman1 stated:

"For once in a long while i'm speechless."

@teeexotique_catering shared:

"Where is the husband ke?"

@jalak.fashion1 wrote:

"I have a lot to say but my lawyer has never won any case before."

spiffyperidot said:

"If you are her husband’s side chick, don’t bait yourself, this woman will mess you up."

