Tonto Dikeh has dropped her brand name 'King' in a surprising video that has gone viral on social media

The Nollywood star, who shared the reason behind her action, also revealed how she wanted to be addressed going forward

The new identity comes amid the actress' renewed Christian lifestyle, which continues to stir reactions

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has abandoned her famed brand name 'King' in a surprise announcement, sparking reactions online.

On Monday, March 2, 2026, Tonto, who used to be known for her bold "King Tonto" persona amid past controversies like divorce and addiction struggles, announced that she was dropping the title in obedience to the Holy Spirit.

Tonto Dikeh announces new identity as she drops 'King' from her name

Source: Instagram

The mother of one revealed she would prefer to be addressed as "Evangelist Tonto," "The Woman of God," "Tonto Dikeh," "Aunty Tonto" or "Big T" going forward.

She revealed it was part of her transformation from "a mess to a message."

This declaration aligned with her recent deepening faith journey. Recall that in December 2025, the actress testified about her salvation.

Tonto Dikeh shares why she dropped 'King' title from her name. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

In February 2026, she graduated from Pastor Jerry Eze's discipleship class as she embraced a new spiritual turnaround.

"In obedience to the Holy Spirit, I will no longer be addresed as ‘King Tonto Dikeh.’ You can call me ‘The Woman of God,’ ‘Evangelist Tonto.’ I'm going from a mess to a message," she said in a video.

Tonto Dikeh's video is below:

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh drops 'King' from her name

Reacting, some netizens praised her "total transformation" while others continue to express skeptism about her renewed Christian faith.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

mr__prolific said:

"The way you don’t take comedians serious when they are on stage telling jokes, even if they say some hurtful things to you, take it as a joke. That’s how you shouldn’t take actors or actress serious in front of a camera. They are known for their performances and make-believe."

The_Abe_Machine commented:

"This your personality rebrand dey work so ? After all the calamity and gbagbos of the past. No wahala Evangelist."

Joshking1740 commented:

"So they were telling her women can’t be kings. Because she’s got that feminist energy, he disagreed… now she’s ready to dethrone the king herself."

obinna_u said:

"Nigerians and title , not Doctor , Engineer, barrister noting to add value in people’s lives but you are to be called Auntie Tonto as my papa sister."

realjera commented:

"Exactly cux she's a woman.... Now accepting the way God created her... Praise God..... Not all are acting lost, atleast Christ's got one of their role models among all the noice these days from shameless women online."

teablack75 said:

"No be you go tell me wetin I go call you. It's ur time to change it but I am not ready."

Tonto Dikeh shares details behind her name

Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh in an interview in January 2026, said she still wanted to be referred to as 'King Tonto Dikeh' despite her reunion with her ex-husband and businessman, Olakunle Churchill.

While speaking with journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus, the actress shed light on the details surrounding the 'King' in her name, revealing it is not a title as perceived by many on social media.

"It is not a title, it is not a masculine disrespect or trying to drag the male ego. It is a broad name for my son. It is just a name I love. It is a way to identify with my son more," she said.

Source: Legit.ng