The Ooni of Ife has reportedly reached out to King Mitchy, urging the public to cease the attacks on her following her controversial remark

According to the influencer, the monarch dismissed the perceived disrespect by noting her age and lack of exposure

King Mitchy admitted she had no idea of the Ooni's massive significance until the recent backlash and the King’s generous personal response

Social media influencer Mukoro Michelle, popularly known as King Mitchy, has shared what she described as the response of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, following intense criticism over her recent comment about the monarch.

The controversy began after Mitchy celebrated securing endorsements from notable personalities for her charity work, including the traditional ruler.

King Mitchy had proudly posted about renovating a school in Delta State, adding that she received commendation from the Ooni himself.

She shared a screenshot of a chat allegedly showing the monarch praising her gesture.

However, what caught public attention was her choice of words. In her excitement, she reportedly referred to the monarch as “even this king”.

The phrase was interpreted by many as disrespectful toward one of Nigeria’s most revered traditional rulers.

Critics quickly called her out, arguing that the comment showed a lack of cultural sensitivity.

Social critic VeryDarkMan did not hold back. He described her comment as disrespectful, questioning how someone seeking validation from respected figures could casually downplay their status.

His remarks escalated into a back-and-forth between the two personalities, drawing more attention to the issue.

In the heat of the debate, King Mitchy returned to Instagram with a fresh update.

According to her, the Ooni had personally intervened and advised critics to ease up on her.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories:

“The king has said you guys should leave me alone… that I am still a young girl… never knew how important he was before today… so generous and kind hearted.”

Reactions trail King Mitchy's comments

Legit.ng compiled reactions to the video made by King Mitchy. Here are comments below as fans shared their observation about the viral feud:

@q_meenahh reacted:

"Telling Vdm he has plenty sch to renovate is not even making sense when you have the president son and govt in your arm ….these are part of basic amenities not something special…reason we have minister of education."

@ miss_chidel commented:

"You looked for his trouble first so dance to whatever tune his fans plays for you.. first to do no the pain na second to do the pain pass."

@johnjoy295 stated:

"U see Seyi , U see gossip mill all this people like VDM low-key pass U o."

@ble_ssing_sunday said:

"She used to be very quiet. Just do the work and leave drama out of it."

King Mitchy shares allegation made by VDM

Legit.ng earlier reported that King Mitchy said the activist accused her of inappropriate behaviour, alleging that she was “licking lollipop.”

She added that he claimed it belonged to Seyi Tinubu, though she did not confirm the allegation.

King Mitchy warned that she could also pay people to bring down pages and accused the activist of acting as though he is the only good person, while portraying others as bad.

