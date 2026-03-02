A video of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun at a recent Ramadan lecture in Osogbo has gone viral on social media

The highlight was a clip showing the politician playing a local drum known as the Bandiri during the lecture

The heartwarming video has stirred reactions online as it comes ahead of the election in the state later this year

Governor Ademola Adeleke recently made waves on social media over a video of him showing his drumming skills at an Islamic event in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

The video, which was shared by Oni Gbenga Lawrence, a special assistant (digital media) to the governor, showed him energetically drumming a Bandiri (frame drum) at the NASFAT Osogbo branch’s annual Ramadan lecture on March 1, 2026.

Adeleke skillfully drummed the Bandiri amid cheers from people at the event.

"His Excellency, Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, drumming Bandiri at the Annual Special Ramadan Lecture of NASFAT, Osogbo branch. A moment of joy, faith, and unity as the Governor connects with the Muslim faithful in Osogbo," Oni wrote in a caption.

Adeleke, nicknamed the "Dancing Governor" for viral dance videos since 2022, has sparked conversation online following his participation in the ongoing Ramadan.

This comes ahead of the Osun state election scheduled for August 2026.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, attended a Ramadan lecture in Oyo town.

A video captured the moment the Alaafin arrived at the event alongside his entourage amid cheers from attendees. He hinted that the lecture was focused on good parenting and building stronger families.

The video of Governor Ademola Adeleke drumming the Bandiri at an Islamic event is below:

Reactions as Governor Ademola drums Bandiri

Reacting, some netizens praised his humility, while others shared diverse views. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

net.boss114 said:

"There's nothing he can't do to entertain you he's a happy soul."

rasaq4945 said:

"Na wetin him mate dy do fo Abia."

iam_ooni commented:

"Doing everything aside he’s duty as a governor for your information I’m from osun state so I know what I’m."

nicybitz5050 said:

"E done reach election naw....our politicans the always funny me eh....I wish many of us are same like me....well we move."

alaafin94 said:

"This one do not need city boys moment to work for his second term in office . He is man of the people ….Tinubu own no be like that . Yeye."

th3hertheohyhe commented:

"This country no go ever good. Dem go say he's a trustworthy leader for doing this like that."

