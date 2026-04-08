Pastor Dolapo Lawal shared an insight on how 'Church People' have a standard with which they judge sinners, while forgetting they're not so different

During a recent sermon, the preacher cited the example of a fornicator judging a homosexual person, emphasising that both are sins of the flesh

Legit.ng gathered opinions from some social media users who could relate to Pastor Dolapo Lawal, while others grumbled over the choice of example

A fresh controversy has erupted after the lead preacher of Zoehousehold Global TV, Pastor Dolapo Lawal, made bold comments during a sermon that many people are now debating.

While preaching, the cleric spoke about what he described as hypocrisy among church members who judge others for sins they are also guilty of.

Pastor Lawal trends after bold sermon on judgment and sexual sin. Credit: thedolapolawal

Source: Instagram

In his sermon focused on 'Church People', Pastor Dolapo compared different forms of sexual sin, stressing that no one is morally right to condemn another.

In his words, he said:

“A fornicator is condemning a homosexual; you're doing the same thing, it's sexual sin. You’re condemning someone who has a child out of wedlock but you’ve taken out two. Church people!”

Stressing the hypocrisy within the four walls of the church, the preacher described those guilty of his sermon as 'darker than what they’re condemning.'

Pastor Lawal went on to share a personal experience to drive home his message. He recalled trying to encourage a lady he had a past relationship with to return to church. According to him, she was initially surprised by his invitation because of their history, but he eventually convinced her to attend a service.

However, things didn’t go as planned when she showed up after being stopped at the entrance by an usher who felt her outfit was inappropriate for church.

Despite pleading with the usher and explaining that the woman might not return if turned away, Pastor Dolapo's efforts failed, and the lady was reportedly asked to leave.

He recounted:

“I pulled her aside, I said ma, if this girl should leave here now, she is not coming back here… I started begging the woman but they told the lady to leave.”

He used the incident to stress what he believes is a bigger problem within the church, citing its focus on rules rather than transformation.

Wrapping up his message, Pastor Lawal argued that some do not understand the difference between punishment and restoration, adding that fear-driven rules often overshadow faith in the gospel's power to change lives.

Pastor Lawal speaks on church judgment culture. Credit: thedolapolawal

Source: Instagram

Pastor Dolapo Lawal's sermon raises questions

The preacher's sermon quickly generated mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with his stance on hypocrisy and others questioning his comparison and approach. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@toplad_tech wrote:

"It is not about judging anyone. But somethings do not make sense at all. Why will a man be doing a fellow man??"

@gracefulamaka penned:

"This is proof that people listen to respond and not to understand. You can say, “I like rice” and someone would respond, “so, you’re saying beans is not good?” 🤷🏾‍♀️… he said both are sinful, he did not say he’s supporting homosexuals."

@kingjosiahmba stated:

"End time pastors, it’s never the same thing and God never sees it as the same thing."

@akaazuaternguemmanuel joked:

"see fornicators in the comment section arguing with the bible.😂"

@mystical_paul2 said:

"So this one is also a pastor? Church don suffer 😢 encouraging anyhowness. Every sin should be condemned but all sins aren't the same. Even in law,all offence and crimes aren't the same."

Watch Pastor Dolapo's sermon below:

Rare encounter between Pastor Dolapo Lawal and Enoch Adeboye

Legit.ng reported that Pastor Dolapo Lawal shared a video of a rare moment he had with Enoch Adeboye, popularly known as Daddy GO, and it got people talking online. In the clip, the younger pastor showed deep respect by first prostrating and then kneeling while greeting the respected cleric.

The moment, which many described as touching and respectful, quickly drew reactions from followers of both Christian leaders on social media.

Source: Legit.ng