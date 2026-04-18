A science student has shown netizens her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result after checking it via SMS

The young lady posted a screenshot of her result on TikTok, admitting that she was so confused in the JAMB examination hall, but eventually did herself and everyone proud

The JAMB candidate scored over 300 in the 2026 UTME, and her result has earned her the admiration of social media users

A science student, identified as Bakare Ayomide, has been hailed on social media for her stellar performance in the 2026 UTME.

Bakare caught the attention of many people after displaying her UTME result on TikTok, after checking it via SMS.

Bakare, a science student, scores 308 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: @luminary_lux1, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

Breakdown of science student's UTME result

JAMB released the first batch of 2026 UTME results for 632,788 candidates on Friday, April 17, and Bakare scored high.

In a TikTok post on April 18, Bakare admitted that she was so confused during the examination, but is thrilled to have not only made herself proud but also everyone.

She appreciated people for their prayers and support.

"I was so confused in the exam hall but guess what, I made not only myself proud but y’all, I really appreciate the prayers and support I love y’all," Bakare wrote.

From the screenshot made public, Bakare scored 87 in English language, 69 in physics, 80 in biology, and 72 in chemistry, making her aggregate 308.

Bakare aced the UTME, scoring 308 in total. Photo Credit: @luminary_lux1

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

UTME 2026: Lady's JAMB result elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's UTME result below:

Tife✨️💕 said:

"I'm tapping from this God. You saw all my effort 😩😭😭. Please grant me a good result."

Khike 😈🖤 said:

"Congratulations. 🎉 I am very happy 😊 for you I also hope I have good results."

⋆｡°✩ 𝑀𝒾𝓇𝒾𝒶𝓂 ✩°｡⋆ said:

"Congratulations babesss. Ohhh God, please let me get a good result too."

Zara2999 said:

"Congratulations 🎉 my love, your family and friends will be proud of you, I pray I come out with flying colours also."

❤️🥹His wife ❤️🥹 said:

"Congratulations, love 😘 😍🎉 u were supposed to cover your registration number."

M🤍I🖤D🤍E🖤🪖 said:

"I literally thought this was my result for a min we have the same name and surname. 😭😫😫 Congratulations Btw."

youfoundchioma🐰 said:

"Brooooo. congratulations. Please wish me well i am writing this morning."

𝐃𝐞𝐱𝐲♡☾⋆ said:

"My cousin scored 332 😩❤️congratulations stranger 😁😩and people who are yet to write."

JAMB takes action against 2 students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had arrested two students and a parent for allegedly being involved in falsifying 2026 UTME results.

The board said the suspects are currently in custody and will face the full weight of the law over what it described as a serious breach of examination regulations. JAMB disclosed this while announcing the release of results for 632,788 candidates who sat the examination on Thursday, April 16.

Candidates were instructed to check their scores by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the phone number registered during UTME registration. The board clarified that at this stage, candidates can only view their results, as printing of result slips has not yet been activated.

Source: Legit.ng