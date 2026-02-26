Veteran actress Rita Daniels has publicly praised her daughter Regina Daniels after she gifted her younger sister Destiny a luxury Mercedes-Benz SUV to celebrate her birthday

The grand gesture came days after Regina replaced two cars for her mother Rita and also treated herself to a pre-owned 2024 GAC Trumpchi M8 SUV

The veteran actress also showered Destiny with prayers and warm words, drawing emotional reactions from fans on social media

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Daniels has celebrated her daughter Regina Daniels for surprising her younger sister Destiny with a brand-new luxury Mercedes-Benz SUV on her birthday.

The surprise took place at their family home, where Regina decided to celebrate her younger sister's special day with a gift that immediately caught attention.

Rita Daniels thanks Regina Daniels for gifting her sister, Destiny, an expensive SUV, and showers birthday prayers on her younger daughter. Photo: rita.daniels06/destiny.daniels01

Hours later, Rita Daniels took to her Instagram page to express deep gratitude to Regina for the grand gesture, describing her as her pride.

She also showered prayers and warm wishes on her younger daughter, Destiny Daniels, emphasising her joy at seeing her younger daughter step into a new age with blessings.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday my beautiful Milani beauty and my Treasure. May your new age gracefully be filled with happiness, joy, favour and mostly divine protection. May God bless you with all the blessings and graces in your life. IJN. @destiny.daniels01. My Pride thanks for the new weep you gifted your kid sist. @regina.daniels Daalu Nwam.”

The gift to Destiny came only days after Regina had bought two cars for her mother, following an accident that damaged one and the loss of another to unknown persons.

Legit.ng reported that Regina also recently acquired a pre-owned 2024 GAC Trumpchi M8 SUV for herself, showing that her streak of luxury purchases has extended across her family.

Rita’s heartfelt words showed the joy of a mother watching her children celebrate one another in grand style.

Check out Rita Daniels' post below:

Fans react to Rita Daniels' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@min.samuel3 said:

"Happy blessed birthday destiny more grace upon you and continue to grow from grace to grace."

@ladyvivi_finny wrote:

"Happy birthday to her 🤩🥳your womb is blessed 😍😇."

@omeiheukwu900 reacted:

"Na destiny dey do birthday but na Regina dem dey celebrate😂😂. Life no balance oo. Happy birthday Des. Tomorrow na my own birthday oo😂😂."

@rita4delta_ commented:

"HBD Destiny...funny say you no be baby again ooo. Best of wishes 😍."

Rita Daniels celebrates Regina Daniels for gifting Destiny Mercedes SUV on her birthday. Photo: rita.daniels06/regina.daniels

