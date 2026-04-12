A lady has apologised to Veekee James over a comment she made about her video during her baby shower

The designer, who is expecting her first child with her husband, had shared a video from her baby shower, which the lady reacted to

She was dragged for her apology video, as many shared their thoughts on her and why she apologised

Fans of Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, have defended her after a lady apologised to her.

The fashion icon, who is expecting her first child with her husband, recently shared clips from her baby shower, which sparked comments from a social media user.

Reactions as lady apologises to Veekee James after designer pins offensive comment on post. Photo credit@veekejames/@eagleeyezratel

Source: Instagram

The lady, known as Eagle Eyez Ratel on social media, questioned whether Veekee James had not already given birth, despite still hosting a baby shower.

The comment did not sit well with Veekee James, who pinned it to her post.

Lady shares apology video to Veekee James

Reacting to the fashion designer’s action, the lady begged for forgiveness, saying her comment did not come from a place of hate.

Fans praise Veekee James after designer pins offensive comment on post. Photo credit@veekeejames

Source: Instagram

According to her, she assumed Veekee James had already given birth, as some people hold baby showers shortly before delivery or share such videos after welcoming their baby.

She apologised, saying her comment may have come across as rude, but it was not intended that way. She also added that she is a woman and would not appreciate such comments directed at her.

Recall that Veekee James has been in the spotlight since announcing her pregnancy.

She has faced criticism from some users who questioned her decision to share pregnancy updates before giving birth, with some advising her to wait until after delivery before posting related content.

Here is the lady's Instagram video below:

Reactions over Odira Nwou's burial video

Here are comments below:

@x_liitleluv shared:

"Who are you in the grand scheme of things to determine when she does her baby shower?"

@kristeenjosh commented:

"Someone owned up to what she said and apologized, somet sinching alot of you cannot do and yet una stilll the bash her, na wa ooo."

Bertha_official1 shared:

"I actually also thought she was close to delivery when she did the baby shower. We are all humans and think some type of way especially when it's something that has a pattern. So I wonder why everybody is forming perfect and attacking the girl."

@gold_naturals_body_affairs shared:

You meant it. You’re only apologizing because she pinned the comment. You dey fear court case.

@queenbethia wrote:

"Just learn to mind your business next time, not every question in your head needs an answer."

Veekee James mmakesfive mmealsfor hher usband

Legit.ng had reported that Veekee James had shown that, aside from making gorgeous outfits, she was also a good cook.

She displayed her cooking skills in a video as she narrated that she prepared five different meals within four hours.

The celebrity stylist noted that she did not have enough ingredients in the house and had to manage what was available.

Source: Legit.ng