Rita Daniels expresses overwhelming joy after receiving an early Valentine’s Day gift from her daughter, Regina Daniels

The actress, who is rarely on social media after her marital issues, makes a loud resurface after giving her mother two new cars

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from fans and well-wishers who flooded Rita's comment section with congratulatory notes and showers of prayers for Regina

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has made a loud and heartwarming return to social media, and this time, it is not about controversies but an early Valentine's Day gift for family.

The movie star surprised her mother, Rita Daniels, with not one but two new cars as an early Valentine’s Day gift, a day before 14 February, 2026.

"My heart is full": Rita Daniels celebrates as Regina surprises her with cars.

Source: Instagram

While many people are busy planning gifts for their partners and loved ones, Regina chose to celebrate her mum in a big way by presenting her with a Toyota truck and an SUV.

The emotional moment was shared on Instagram by Rita, who could not contain her joy. In a now-viral video, she was seen dancing excitedly around the two cars, praising her daughter and expressing deep gratitude.

Why I Refused to Ask Regina to Buy Me a Car

Rita revealed that she had been struggling with transportation for a while but kept it on a low because of the challenges Regina is currently facing, including her marital issues and child custody battle with her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

According to her, one of the cars Regina previously bought for her was involved in an accident, while the second she had been managing was taken back by its owner. This left her without a reliable means of transport and made commuting very difficult.

Explaining why she delayed telling her daughter, Rita said she did not want to add to Regina’s worries. However, Regina went ahead and surprised her with the two new vehicles.

Responding to her mother's heartfelt joy, Regina Daniels emphasised how reciprocal her mother's happiness is for her.

She wrote:

"I’m happy you are happy my treasure. I love you mummyyyy❤️❤️❤️."

Regina Daniels melts hearts with early Valentine's gift for her mother.

Source: Instagram

How Nigerians Reacted to Rita Daniels' Car Gift to Mother

The heartwarming gesture has generated a wave of charming reactions online, with many praising Regina for putting her mother first despite her personal challenges. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@luchydonalds said:

"This made me smile. Fire down 🔥."

@phrankyp opined:

"I don’t want to believe it was grandpa that took the car… anyways glad you got a new one.. Normally Regina no be small name.! 😂 grandp and communication team setting up ring light for tonight’s announcement. 😂😂 Congrats mama."

josh__miiich insinuated:

"I guess Ned took her remaining car and Gina use vex buy two at once🤛😹😹😍😍😍 make Epa doctor stay closer to him oooh😂😂😂😂."

tallgift_1 stated:

"Ned please 🙏 I don’t want long letter this time 🫩."

aimarson_77 added:

"Congratulations Ma , But that’s Lexus GX 470 upgrade to Prado. But try make peace with ur in-law."

Watch Rita's joyful celebration below:

