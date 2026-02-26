Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa has opened up about the kind of upbringing her mother gave her that shaped her life

The reality TV star revealed that she began cooking at a young age, saying her mother never gave her the soft life many young people enjoy today

Fans flooded social media with mixed reactions, with some sharing their own childhood experiences, while others questioned why her revelation is considered remarkable

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa has shared a personal story about her childhood, explaining how her upbringing shaped her skills.

The reality star revealed this while responding to a fan’s message on Instagram, where she was praised for being both beautiful and a good cook.

The fan had expressed surprise at how the reality star could look so attractive and still know her way around the kitchen.

The fan wrote:

“How you come take fine as this comes still sabi cook”.

Responding to the fan's compliment via her Instagram story, Uriel Oputa explained that her mother played a major role in building her strong cooking skills, saying she was not given an easy life while growing up.

She disclosed that she had to start cooking at a very young age, which helped her develop her culinary skills early.

In her words:

“Blame my Igbo mother. She never gave me the soft life. I started cooking at the age of 9.”

Her response revealed the discipline and responsibilities she had to take on as a child, which she now sees as part of her journey.

The exchange between Uriel Oputa and the fan quickly drew attention online, with many people relating to her experience of learning household skills early because of strict parenting.

Netizens react to Uriel Oputa's childhood story

@ememfuro said:

"But why is this strange to some of you here Abi na Nepo babies full this page?😂"

@mummykk92 commented:

"I started pounding fufu at 6years!! And now my husband doesn't eat fufu. So I just wasted my time believing my mama that I was doing it for my husband 😢"

@gertrudetammy wrote:

"So cooking at the age of 9 is a big deal? My daughter started cooking noodles at age 7. Make una rest"

@ucflamez reacted:

"Some dey surprised. When I was growing up as soon as Mom enters kitchen the girl child knows to join her asap . Now na maid the get all the good upbringing while ur kidz dey tiktok dey dance SNOKONOKO"

@stay_yo_lane_76 said:

"Do I hear blame or praise, many girls your age today don't know how to boil rice simply because they want soft life and ran away to uncle or aunty during holidays avoiding responsibility"

Uriel opens up on struggles finding decent man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Uriel Oputa expressed concern over the quality of men in the Nigerian dating scene.

The reality TV star stated that dating a Nigerian man is difficult and complicated. She described how her desperation for marriage nearly destroyed her when she met a man who treated her badly.

Uriel highlighted the issue of age shaming, noting that many unmarried women in their 30s and 40s feel like expired milk.

