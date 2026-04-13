DBI and ITU have launched a training programme to support Nigeria’s 90,000km fibre optic rollout.

The Abuja programme brings together telecom regulators and stakeholders from across Africa.

NCC, DBI and EU say it will strengthen skills, regulation and broadband expansion efforts.

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The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), has commenced a strategic training programme to equip telecom regulators, policymakers and industry players with the skills required to support Nigeria’s 90,000-kilometre fibre optic rollout.

Africa joins Nigeria in fibre optic capacity-building programme Photo: picture alliance / Contributor

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The five-day capacity-building programme was formally declared open in Abuja on Monday, drawing participants from Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa, as part of efforts to deepen digital inclusion and strengthen broadband infrastructure in line with national and global development goals.

Delivering a goodwill message, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, described the initiative as timely and critical to Nigeria’s digital transformation drive.

He said:

“This capacity-building initiative reflects the growing recognition that robust and well-regulated fibre optic infrastructure is the foundation for any digital transformation agenda."

Represented by the Commission's Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Engr. Abraham Oshadami, the EVC, noted that the federal government, through Project BRIDGE, is working to deploy an additional 90,000 kilometres of fibre cables nationwide to expand connectivity across all 774 local government areas, Vanguard reports.

He explained that the initiative is expected to accelerate economic growth and improve service delivery in key sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture and governance.

Maida stressed that the training directly aligns with the fibre expansion plan, as it is designed to build the human capacity required to plan, deploy and regulate such a large-scale infrastructure project.

He added

“This programme will equip participants with the strategic insights and practical tools needed to accelerate fibre rollout, improve regulatory efficiency and strengthen collaboration across the ecosystem."

Despite the progress, he identified major constraints such as high right-of-way charges, bureaucratic bottlenecks and infrastructure vandalism as persistent challenges to broadband expansion.

According to him, the NCC has intensified collaboration with state governments and other stakeholders, leading to the waiver of right-of-way charges in 13 states, a move already attracting increased investment in the sector.

He also referenced the 2024 presidential order designating telecom infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure, noting that it provides a framework for coordinated protection of telecom assets nationwide.

Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda

In his welcome address, the President/CEO of DBI, Mr David Daser, represented by the Director, Special Duties, Viola Askia-Usoro, said the programme marks a significant milestone in efforts to develop the technical and regulatory expertise needed to deliver Nigeria’s fibre ambitions.

He said:

“This programme represents a bold effort to bridge the digital divide and empower citizens to participate meaningfully in the global digital economy."

From the left, Mr. Ghazi Mabrouk, Project officer, ITU, Director Special Duties, DBI, Viola Askia Usoro, who represented President DBI Mr. Daser David, Ms. Igna Stefanowicz of the EU. Photo: Nurphoto

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Daser explained that the training was deliberately structured to support large-scale initiatives such as the 90,000km fibre project, noting that infrastructure expansion without skilled manpower would limit the impact of such investments.

He said the curriculum focuses on key areas, including fibre planning and deployment, regulatory frameworks, infrastructure sharing and stakeholder engagement competencies required to successfully execute nationwide broadband projects.

According to him, DBI’s collaboration with ITU, supported by the European Union, reflects a shared commitment to building resilient, inclusive and future-ready digital infrastructure across Africa, the Cable reports.

He noted:

“Our partnership with ITU has enabled us to host critical platforms such as the ITU Academy Training Centre and the Digital Transformation Centre, which are strengthening digital skills and advancing inclusive access."

The President added that DBI, established by the NCC in 2004, has trained thousands of professionals who are contributing to ICT development within Nigeria and beyond, stressing that continuous capacity building remains essential to sustaining growth in the digital economy.

Also speaking, the Head of Section, Green and Digital Economy at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz, emphasised the importance of strong partnerships and private sector participation in bridging infrastructure gaps.

She noted that large-scale projects like Nigeria’s fibre rollout require a mix of public funding, development finance and private investment, adding that the European Union is supporting the country through funding, technical assistance and investment mobilisation.

The training comes amid renewed efforts for Nigeria’s fibre expansion project following fresh financing support from development partners.

AfDB approves $200m support

Over the weekend, the African Development Bank approved a $200 million loan to support the country’s fibre rollout under the Digital Value Chain Infrastructure for Boosting Employment (D-VIBE) initiative, also known as Project BRIDGE.

The project, estimated at $2 billion, aims to expand Nigeria’s fibre backbone from roughly 30,000 kilometres to 120,000 kilometres, while improving broadband and connecting underserved communities nationwide.

With additional support from multilateral institutions and private investors, the initiative is expected to drive job creation, boost digital services, and strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global digital economy.

MTN renames fibre broadband

Legit.ng earlier reported that MTN Nigeria has decided to rebrand its fibre broadband service from MTN Fibre Broadband to FibreX.

In a statement, MTN said the rebranding is part of its commitment to enhancing broadband infrastructure across the country.

It added that the rebranding aligns with Nigeria's National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020–2025 objectives.

Source: Legit.ng