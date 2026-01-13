Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, has shared a video showing how she celebrated her birthday

The video captured fun moments from the event, with the highlight being the food items the Nollywood actress gave out

Rita's generous gesture comes amid the allegation that $40,000 was stolen from her estranged son-in-law, Ned Nwoko's home

Nollywood actress Rita Daniels celebrated her birthday in 2025 in grand style with a party celebration. Rita, who is also actress Regina Daniels' mother, turned a new age on Monday, January 12, and was celebrated by her family and friends.

To make it special, the veteran actress returned to social media on Tuesday, January 13, to share a fun video showing how her birthday celebration went down.

While the video featured the moment Rita cut her gigantic birthday cake, the highlight was the numerous food items, including bags of rice, she gave out to the less privileged on her birthday.

Taking to her social media page to share clips from her birthday celebration, Rita also threw subtle shade with her caption as she wrote:

"All thanks to God for a successful birthday celebration yesterday. Evil came out to roar but they couldn’t stop my happiness and joy. May God alone be praised."

Recall that as Rita celebrated her birthday, her son, Sammy West, and her daughter’s friend, Ann, were reported to have been arrested by her estranged son-in-law, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Legit.ng also reported that Regina, in a live session, said the politician had ordered their arrest over an alleged $40k theft.

The video from Regina Daniels' mother, Rita's birthday celebration, is below:

Reactions as Rita Daniels gives out food items

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared comments about the items she gave out at her birthday party. Read the comments below:

brightangel_hairempire said:

"EPA jokes on you ooooooo, nah only you be rich man like say we no sabi delta men

centbeauty1 commented:

"no wonder Ned suddenly say they stole from him that man no well at all."

simple_niga1 commented:

"Nah this Hon and political thing make u sell Regina give old man. Now see the aftermath of it. Highness bida married her at her peak. U wan do politics/"

Sandy G Ndlovu said:

"Ned expected them to be Hungry,now that they continue with the glow up type shiii!! He now claims $40k missing Grandpa content creator/single father no restoo."

Faith Ndubisi commented:

"I thought that someone said he's the one sponsoring them."

Juliet Tawo said:

"This is a true definition of you think I can't do without you?"

Tunde Ednut pens message to Ned Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that influencer Tunde Ednut penned a message to Senator Ned Nwoko following reports of Regina Daniels' friend, Ann's arrest.

According to Tunde, Regina's public appearance with her alleged new boyfriend abroad allegedly triggered her estranged husband, Nwoko, to order the arrest of her best friend.

He also advised the lawmaker to let the actress and her family be.

