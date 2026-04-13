Pope Leo’s visit to the Great Mosque of Algiers marked a historic moment of interfaith respect and dialogue

He emphasised themes of peace, human dignity and coexistence while honouring Algeria as “the land of my spiritual father”

The visit showed the mosque’s dual role as a spiritual and cultural landmark, symbolising unity across faiths and nations

On April 13, Pope Leo visited the Great Mosque of Algiers, also known as the “Mosque of Algeria”, during his 11-day tour of Africa.

The mosque is renowned for having the tallest minaret in the world and being the third-largest mosque globally, with capacity for up to 120,000 worshippers.

Pope Leo visits the Great Mosque of Algiers, highlighting peace and interfaith unity. Photo credit: Catholicsvc/x

Source: Twitter

Respectful gestures and spiritual reflection

According to EWTN Vatican, the Pope removed his shoes upon entering the mosque as a sign of respect. He paused in silent meditation, acknowledging the site’s spiritual significance. Welcomed by Rector Mohamed Mamoun al Qasim, Pope Leo expressed gratitude:

“I thank you for these reflections and for these important words during this visit, from a place that represents the space that belongs to God, a divine and sacred space, where many people come to pray and to seek the presence of the Most High in their lives.”

Themes of peace and human dignity

The Pope highlighted Algeria as “the land of my spiritual father,” referring to Saint Augustine of Hippo. He emphasised the search for truth, recognition of human dignity, and shared responsibility for peace. He stated, “To seek God also means recognising the image of God in every man and woman,” urging mutual respect and coexistence.

Pope Leo noted the mosque’s dual role as a religious and intellectual centre. The complex includes a library, research centre, museums, gardens, restaurants, and panoramic terraces, making it both a spiritual and civic landmark. The mosque’s dome, 50 metres in diameter and 70 metres high, combines traditional Arab motifs with modern design.

Papal prayers and messages

The Pope concluded by assuring prayers for Algeria and all nations, expressing hope for peace, justice, reconciliation, and forgiveness. He signed the Book of Honour, writing: “May the mercy of the Most High keep the noble Algerian people and the entire human family in peace and freedom.”

Algeria is the only Muslim-majority country on the Pope’s African tour, which also includes Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea. Covering over 18,000 kilometres between April 13 and 23, the tour underscores interfaith dialogue and unity. On arrival, Pope Leo was welcomed by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and later visited the Maqam Echahid, a monument honouring those who died in Algeria’s war of independence.

Pope Leo emphasises human dignity and coexistence during his African tour. Photo credit: Catholicsvc/x

Source: Twitter

Strengthening interfaith bonds

Father Peter Claver Kogh, rector of the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa, described the visit as a chance to strengthen ties between Christians and Muslims. He said, “That is what the world needs now – a world of fraternal living and living in harmony. That will be the utmost importance of this visit for Christians and Muslims who are here, and all those who desire to live in peace and harmony.”

Pope Leo’s visit to the Great Mosque of Algiers stands as a powerful symbol of respect, dialogue, and unity. By honouring Algeria’s spiritual heritage and emphasising peace and human dignity, the Pope reinforced his commitment to fostering harmony among diverse communities.

See the video below:

Pope Leo breaks silence after Trump blasted him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Leo XIV made clear he has “no fear of the Trump administration” after President Donald Trump criticised his stance on the Iran war.

Accoridng to CNN, speaking aboard the papal plane, the Pope said he would continue to speak out against war, including the conflict involving Iran, despite sharp criticism from the US president.

Source: Legit.ng