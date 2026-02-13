Doris Ogala has resumed calling out Pastor Chris Okafor over what he allegedly did to her before they parted ways

In her recent posts, the actress shared videos of the cleric’s daughter and alleged what the father did to her

She claimed that the daughter had taken her father to court and also shared the reason she was allegedly assaulted

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has called out Pastor Chris Okafor, her alleged ex-lover, in some of her recent posts.

The movie star had earlier taken a break when the cleric announced that he was going to rest and enjoy his honeymoon with his new wife.

Fans react to Doris Ogala's video about Pastor Chris Okafor and his daughter. Phpoto credit@chrisokafor/@mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

In a recent post, she shared a video of Amarachi, one of the cleric’s daughters, and alleged that her father beat her.

In the video, Amarachi’s body reportedly showed marks and bloodstains from the alleged assault. A glass door was seen shattered, with pieces scattered across the floor, and there were visible bloodstains as well.

Ogala questioned how a father could allegedly do such to his own daughter and claimed that the cleric stabbed his daughter multiple times and informed her followers that the young woman had pressed charges against him.

Doris Ogala shares allegations about Chris Okafor

Fans support Doris Ogala over claims about Pastro Chris Okafor. Photo credit@mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

Speaking further on the alleged incident, Ogala claimed that Amarachi confronted her father over allegations that he had been bringing different married women into the house. She said the daughter complained about the situation.

According to Ogala, there were cameras in the house, and the mother of the cleric’s new wife was reportedly present.

Pastor Chris Okafor has continued to face public scrutiny since marrying his new wife, Pearl. Ogala has made a series of allegations against him and previously brought forward a woman she described as his alleged baby mama to speak about their failed relationship.

Here is Ogala's Instagram video below:

Fans react to Doris Ogala's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress about Pastor Chris Okafor's daughter. Here are comments below:

@ sheyillarswagzlord commented:

"The judiciary system that is not working, Tell me how he will face the law, do you think if the judiciary system is working in Nigeria do you think that man we be walking freely by now, he would have been in jail."

@b_olaye reacted:

"If this is true and he’s your father, don’t waste time to post, storm his church on Sunday service,say your story for the whole world to see the kind of father & pastor he is."

@chietsam shared:

"Amarachi is second daughter not first Auntie Doris. Chinyere in Canada is the first daughter. We know them from church."

@real_ritadestiny shared:

"It’s honestly astonishing. The extent of what this man has done is deeply disturbing and yet people continue to fill the seats in his church."

@peaceivi said:

"Why 'not fight your own battles and move on, waoooo."

Doris Ogala flaunts dollars Chris Okafor gave

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala had made a new video to speak about Pastor Chris Okafor while sharing the dollar gift she allegedly received from him.

In the video, she claimed that she saw the cleric a few days before Christmas and stated what they discussed.

She also shared screenshots of his messages and calls as proof that she was not lying.

Source: Legit.ng