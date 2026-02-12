Isaac Fayose has accused Reno Omokri of lacking integrity after he accepted an ambassadorial role under President Tinubu despite previously vowing never to work with the administration

This came after Omokri defended his decision to take the role in a recent interview, stating that his position represents working for Nigeria rather than directly serving the president

The controversy has sparked widespread debate online, with social media users condemning Omokri's perceived inconsistency and questioning his credibility as a public commentator

Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, slammed lawyer, author and social commentator Reno Omokri for trying to defend his acceptance of an ambassadorial appointment under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

In a video shared on his Instagram page in the early hours of 12 February 2026, Isaac accused Reno of lacking integrity for taking the role after his earlier vows against alignment with Tinubu's government.

The controversy erupted following Omokri's interview on Channels TV with journalist Seun Okinbaloye, where he attempted to justify his decision.

During the interview, Omokri stated that his ambassadorial position represents working for Nigeria as a whole, not a direct endorsement of Tinubu personally.

He said that while he had previously rejected the idea of working directly for the president, he saw no contradiction in serving the country in an official capacity.

The interviewer, however, reminded him of past statements where he had insisted such involvement was against his values, asking him whether his current position amounted to a reversal of the statement.

Omokri insisted that his stance had not changed, explaining that while he could not take certain positions within the administration due to things he had said, he never stated he could not work for Nigeria.

Isaac Fayose rejects Omokri's explanation

Reacting to the interview, Isaac Fayose questioned the distinction Omokri tried to make between national duty and presidential allegiance, calling him a clown.

He stated that refusing to acknowledge the president while embracing the role shows a lack of integrity, portraying Omokri’s explanation as an attempt to justify a clear contradiction.

According to Fayose, genuine pride in one’s work should extend to the leadership under which it is carried out, and he viewed Omokri’s defence as hypocritical.

In the video, Isaac Fayose said:

"Abeg, what's the difference between working for Nigeria and working for President Tinubu? This guy must be a clown. You are not proud to work with someone but you're proud to work for Nigeria. Abeg, hear yourself."

He added:

"This guy is a clown. He doesn't have any integrity. You want to work for someone you are not proud of. Eh! Reno! Reno!! Reno!!!. Aha shame on him. You're not pride of the man but you want the job. You want the job."

Watch Isaac Fayose's video below:

Nigerians react to Isaac Fayose's criticism of Reno Omokri

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@neuronbright said:

"That been said, I will have to concur we have more mad men in government than in the streets."

@retweet_repostz commented:

"Reno Reno Reno. Highly dishonest person. This guy can eat his vomit."

@marythesa wrote:

"I hope Mr President is seeing the people his appointing as his ambassadors! Anywhere belle face! Mr President @officialABAT keep empowering your enemies you hear? Smh."

@lanrey25 reacted:

"Reno get like 30 mouth it's not new to us anymore."

@creativelordtv said:

"He was confused he started repeating words without making sense just to cover a lie."

@a_trybe_called_ike commented:

"Be very observant when someone stats stuttering... they're simply making up lies..."

