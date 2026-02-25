An old video from 2021 of MC Fish sharing why he loved his now ex-wife Anita Joseph has resurfaced on social media

The hype man also opened up on why he washes the Nollywood actress' underwear, saying it was no one's business what he chose to do for his wife

The old clip which resurfaced following the crash of their marriage in 2026 has seen many Nigerians taunting MC Fish

Nigerians have dug up an old video of Fisayo Michael, a Nigerian hype man popularly known as MC Fish, praising his now ex-wife, Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, following the end of their marriage.

Recall that MC Fish recently set social media on fire after romantic photos and videos of himself and his new girlfriend surfaced online.

Nigerians dig up old video of MC Fish revealing why he washes actress Anita Joseph's undies. Credit: mcfish/realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

The loved-up videos began trending just months after news broke that his marriage to Anita had officially ended.

MC Fish speaks highly of Anita Joseph

In the old video, the hype man revealed that he washes the actress' underwear because of the way she respects him.

According to MC Fish, Anita treated him like a king, and that was the reason he would do anything for her, including washing her underwear.

“Before she makes decisions she tells me before she cooks or does not anything she tells me. What more can I ask for? A woman that respects me and treats me like a king, I must respect her back. If I have to wash her shoes in public, I will wash it. If I have to wash her undies, I will. It’s not like I am not even doing it already, no be say I no dey do am. If she fit dey wash my boxers, why I no fit wash her pants? I dey run am o. That is my wife, e no concern anybody," he said in the old video.

Nigerians taunt MC Fish as he exposes what he does for Anita Joseph in old video. Credit: mcfish

Source: Instagram

The old video of MC Fish speaking about Anita Joseph is below:

Reactions trail MC Fish's old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from Nigerians as many taunted the hype man. Read them below:

vheeny_ commented:

"What more can I ask for don leave marriage comot."

homachiglere said:

"Wait o. So because a man washed his wife’s undies, that is now evidence of stup1dity? When did responsibility become disgrace? If the marriage worked, you’d call him romantic."

belleglamchic reacted:

"To those bashing him,so it's okay for a woman to wash a man's boxers but it's an abomination to wash your wife's undies?"

ifunanya_official commented:

"Make money ooooo , please Make money. It is not easy for married people. Once you don’t have your own money, you must suffer insult in marriage. Even if you marry igwe. . The insult is unisex."

miss_bunmi_products4 said:

"But many men do this na, not a big deal."

Alleged reason for Anita Joseph's marriage crash

Legit.ng reported that the filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, weighed in on the drama between Anita Joseph and MC Fish during the widespread rumour of their marriage's collapse.

Stanley alleged that MC Fish left Anita for another woman; however, he did not clearly state the reason behind the alleged breakup. He added that Anita caught her husband red-handed, after which she sent him packing.

Source: Legit.ng