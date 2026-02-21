Anita Joseph has subtly reacted to the latest drama circulating on social media between her ex-husband and his newfound lover

As online in-laws flooded the comment section of the actress's ex-husband, she decided to surrender it all to God rather than getting involved directly

Online in-laws couldn’t have been prouder as they praised Mother Hen for her mature approach

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, popularly known as Mother Hen, appears to have reacted to the ongoing drama surrounding her ex-husband’s new relationship, and fans believe her message was anything but random.

The actress’s ex-husband, MC Fish, recently set social media on fire after romantic photos and videos of himself and his new girlfriend surfaced online. The loved-up clips began trending just months after news broke that his marriage to Anita had officially ended.

The situation quickly became a hot topic, with many social media users questioning how fast MC Fish moved on from the actress. While he defended his decision, explaining his reasons for embracing a new chapter, his new lover also spoke up.

She denied claims that she snatched him from Anita or played any role in the collapse of their marriage, insisting she met him as a single man.

Amid the heated conversations and online debates, Anita Joseph chose a different approach. Rather than directly addressing the situation, the actress took to her Instagram page with what many fans described as a subtle but powerful message.

In her post, she praised God for what she described as a new milestone in her life.

She wrote:

“The glory of God has taken over. What God cannot do does not exist. Mkpulumma ELROI ADA ELROI.”

Her post immediately sent shockwaves across the internet space. Some fans of Mother Hen saw it as a calm and classy response to the drama, and others believed it was a quiet clapback directed at the ongoing buzz about her ex-husband’s new relationship.

Online in-laws cuddle Anita Joseph amid ex's new relationship

Anita fans, once again, flooded the comments with showers of love and support for Mother Hen, while many emphasised the loss of MC Fish for losing the actress. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@_estherat1 wrote:

"Men no get choice he leave classy woman go carry classless woman na him loss 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@ngozionyekere penned:

"my own be say as e dey rain for rat house, na so e dey rain for cat house. Shalom"

tina_obioha suggested:

"Ada Biko enjoy cause you are enough."

riseconstance2023 added:

"You really dodged a bullet😁😁😁."

luxestrandz_ wrote:

"Nothing missing, nothing broken 🔥🔥."

Check out Anita's post below:

Alleged reason for Anita Joseph's marriage crash

Legit.ng reported that the filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, weighed in on the drama between his colleague Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish, during the widespread rumour of their marriage's collapse.

Stanley alleged that MC Fish left Anita for another woman; however, he did not clearly state the reason behind the alleged breakup. He added that Anita caught her husband red-handed, after which she sent him packing.

