A Nigerian bride who cancelled her wedding ceremony on the D-Day has shared a video on TikTok explaining her reason

In a now-viral video posted on TikTok, she disclosed the secret she discovered that made her end the union

Massive reactions trailed her post as many netizens stormed the comments section to support her decision

A Nigerian lady's courageous decision to call off her wedding on the day of the ceremony has drawn the attention of social media users.

The bride made the unexpected revelation in a video posted on TikTok, explaining that she discovered a disturbing secret about her fiancé.

Bride discovers fiance is married

The video, shared by @mstutuu on TikTok, showed the lady in tears as she recounted her experience.

She had been in a relationship with the man for three years, before discovering that he was already married with children, a revelation that made her to take drastic action and cancel the wedding.

The lady expressed her gratitude to God that she had been spared from making a potentially disastrous mistake.

In her words:

"I am the bride in the video that you all have been seeing, and I thank God for making that video go viral because I don't know what to say. I've been in this relationship for the past three years. And this man wanted to lure me into marriage. He wanted to lure me into marriage. He was married, he was married. And he has given birth to three kids. If not for God that just saved me, that just allowed it to happen that day. Because if it was just a minute late, I would have been married to this man."

Reactions as bride explains why she cancelled wedding

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Ifunanyachukwu said:

"You told you your friend to come get you. Isn’t your friend suppose to be with you on your wedding day. I no understand."

@AESTHETIC VENDOR IN OYE EKITI said:

"I no fit believe my genders' tears again. No be so Mirabel too dey cryyy."

@Your electronics girl said:

"So you want to get married u didn’t make inquiries any who u want to get married to ur family didn’t check u just want to do wedding u people didn’t trad no in-laws meeting each other ur friends whereee not there with u like u just had to cal them to come get u oh pls."

@ojekunle dayo samson said:

"Hey dear friend I'm sorry you have to go through all that. I never knew this man was just pretending but all thanks to God you found out last minute. Just wipe your tears. God gat you and I'm sure. He will heal you and help you through this phase. I'm so sorry darling. It's going to be fine."

@floww said:

"Don't feel bad if we did not pity you or believe you, we're trying to secure our emotions because of what our other gender put us through few days ago moreover you were laughing when you wore the wedding gown with your friends, why are you crying now? Wo let me just shut up."

@Abiodun faith Omojibo added:

"Wow I love ur courage. Sending love."

Lady explains why she cancelled wedding

