An onstage moment caught on camera showed Asake quietly declaring Wizkid as the best, fuelling a nationwide debate

The surprise appearance happened during Asake’s historic Red Bull Symphonic concert in New York, where Wizkid joined him on stage

Fans of Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are now clashing online as the clip resurfaces

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has set the internet buzzing after a private moment between him and Grammy-winning superstar Wizkid leaked from their joint performance in the United States.

What was supposed to be a simple stage hug has now evolved into one of the most heated Afrobeats debates of the week.

The YBNL alumnus, who was recently dragged, headlined the Red Bull Symphonic concert at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, on November 8, 2025.

An onstage moment caught on camera saw Asake quietly declare Wizkid the best.

The show made history as Asake became the first African act to headline the classical-orchestra series in the US.

But it was what happened after the music that stole the spotlight.

During the orchestral rendition of “MMS,” fans erupted as Wizkid unexpectedly walked onto the stage. With his signature calmness, the “Essence” hitmaker delivered his verse effortlessly, sending the hall into a frenzy.

As the crowd roared, Asake wrapped Wizkid in a tight hug. Moments later, he leaned in and whispered into Wizkid’s ear:

“You are the best.”

Shortly after the video surfaced, the comment sections on X, Instagram, and TikTok transformed into debate arenas.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Asake's declaration

@ funkie_s:

"The best live collaboration video. Wizkid has swag sha"

@queen_of_gold_:

"There's no single time I listen to this track that I don't feel goosebumps 🥰🥰🥰. The synergy between both of them is magical"

midat_queen:

"See as asake dey look am with so much admiration 😍😍 The celebrity of celebrities chaiiii"

jazminescakesnevents:

"Biggest bird is who he said he is 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️ wizzy babanla international,nna anyi wizzy oku 🔥🔥🔥 OG before IG 🙌"

@udogadi______emma:

"I wil stop anywhere to watch this video, I can’t get tired of it, cause Omo popsy swag and steeze too much Abi na the voice , the voice is like an angel"

@edensvacation:

"30 BG don vex Cutie abi you uploaded the wrong video? Nice though, Nigeria is changing tru tru"

@official_yemmy1:

"Na only me hear watin Asake talk at the end of the video he said you are the best"

@chrisruno150:

"Wizkid is talented,he sings with so much steeze and grace no shouting just pure talent the guy is so good"

@raychillz10:

"The way asake just dey look baba wizzy omo na asake mentor be that gbagbe . Baddi Dey but asake rate wiz pass am with just this clip alone"

Asake made a historic Red Bull Symphonic concert in New York.

Asake seen with Michèle Lamy

Legit.ng previously reported that Asake's meeting with Michèle Lamy, a renowned French culture and fashion figure, generated buzz online.

The picture stirred up conspiracy theories, as some Nigerians claim Asake's meeting with Michèle was a sign that he had joined the Illuminati.

"Asake has finally kissed the ring of Hollywood. I just hope it pays off and brings him true fulfillment in the long run," a Nigerian said.

