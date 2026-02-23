Peller Explains Why He is Still Undefiled at 21 Despite Relationship With Jarvis: "They Warned Me”
- Peller revealed that he received strict warnings before leaving Ikorodu to never engage with "runs girls" to avoid losing his spiritual destiny
- The streamer announced plans to get married very soon, with elaborate ceremonies set to take place across three different countries
- Despite his very public and romantic relationship with fellow creator Jarvis, Peller maintained that he has strictly abstained from sexual activity
Streamer Habeeb Hamzat popularly known as Peller, has shared an close detail about his life that has caught public attention.
In a recent video, the 21-year-old content creator disclosed that he is still undefiled, explaining that the decision is intentional and rooted in advice he received before leaving Ikorodu.
According to Peller, he was warned early in life about the dangers of casual relationships, particularly from a spiritual perspective.
Speaking in the clip, Peller stated that he avoids casual encounters because he believes they could negatively impact a person’s “glory,” a term often used in spiritual circles.
“I’m getting married soon and I’m doing it in three different countries. I no dey carry olosho because dem dey collect person glory. Before I comot Ikorodu dem don warn me. I’m still a v*rgin but people don’t know,” he said.
The streamer, who recently escaped death, added humorously that despite public assumptions about his lifestyle, he has chosen abstinence.
Beyond the revelation, Peller also announced plans to get married soon.
He disclosed that his wedding ceremonies would be held in three different countries, hinting at a grand celebration.
The entertainer is currently in a relationship with Jarvis, though he maintained that his decision to abstain remains firm.
The announcement came shortly after Peller made headlines for receiving a car gift from billionaire socialite E-Money.
Watch the video here:
Reactions trail Peller's confession
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@EyinadeHadedayo stated:
"Peller really dey shock us Getting married in 3 countries, still a v*rgin, no Ol0sh0 because them dey collect person glory, and just dey do soapy well well Streets full of surprises!"
@EzezeGT shared:
"Jervis don too pressure this boy for unnecessary drama, jervis go tell me if na this old he papa take do her mother marriage"
@MelfordBenson noted:
"Very foolish boy, who told him that somebody that is masturbating is still a v*rgin. he needs deliverance because coming out from touching is very difficult."
@thinkoutyourbox wrote:
"Glory lol? Untop stupid people wey Dey dash you money to fool yourself? Anyone who is brave enough to consistently fool themselves online without shame can achieve these results. Glory is reserved for those who are chasing a purpose greater than their own selfish desires"
Peller addresses attempt to recruit him as Tinubu's supporter
Legit.ng reported that the content creator, Peller, alleged that an APC supporter reached out to his management in an attempt to recruit him ahead of the 2027 general elections.
According to the teenage streamer, a fellow content creator, Naijashimadun, ridiculed him online after he rejected the offer to join Tinubu's campaign team.
