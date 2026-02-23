Deyemi Okanlawon has stood firmly by singer Simi after critics dug up her old social media posts from 2012 and used them to attack her character online

The actor said that when people call for an end to sexual violence against women, the only acceptable response is full agreement without bringing up other issues

Okanlawon also said that men must hold other men accountable, while society works together to fix the judicial system and dismantle harmful cultural norms

Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon has spoken out in defence of singer Simi after she faced heavy criticism when old tweets from 2012 resurfaced online.

After Simi explained her old tweets, the actor made his comments, stating that critics were distracting from the urgent fight against sexual violence towards women.

He explained that when women demand an end to such issues, the only proper response is full support, not diversions into other issues.

Okanlawon pointed out that bringing up topics such as male victims or false accusations during conversations about women’s safety shifts the focus away from the main concern.

He insisted that those matters should be addressed separately, while the immediate priority must remain on protecting women from abuse.

“When women say ‘STOP rap*ng women’… Your response cannot be ‘what abt men/children’ neither can it be ‘what abt false accusers’ nor anything else. Your reply MUST only be YES!!! You can start your own separate conversation abt anything else at another time/place.”

The actor also emphasised the responsibility of men to hold one another accountable, while society as a whole must challenge harmful norms and stigma around victims.

He stated the importance of education on consent and the need to fix judicial systems to ensure justice for survivors.

“Men MUST hold other men accountable… And 2geda we ALL shd hold ALL abusers of children, women & men accountable, fix judicial sys, destroy victim stigma, educate on consent, dismantle harmful norms. Ending sexual violence starts with culture, not just laws #fromavictim”

Okanlawon described the situation as a learning opportunity, urging empathy and wisdom in how people respond to such sensitive issues.

“This is such a huge learning and teaching opportunity for us all… let’s be wise, let’s have empathy!”

Netizens react to Deyemi Okanlawon's posts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@NspectorLee said:

"I believe everyone has the liberty to stand for what they believe, no one has ever denied 'Stop r^ping women' but what you refuse to understand is that they are refusing to agree to persecute false accusers. Also you can't force your opinion on people."

@Amzylidanvas commented:

"Exactly. When someone says 'stop r@ping women,' the only appropriate response is agreement not deflection. You're free to start a separate conversation about other issues, but you don't get to derail this one."

@UnusualStanlee wrote:

"We must not forget that at the time of that statement and question.. the r@pe case was not yet verified.. so it could also be a false r@pe accusation.. which we have seen before.. that is the major point that justifies that question."

@HansLandaQ reacted:

"This is where the issue is. I don't know about you but when a woman says stop r@ping women I'll be shocked because I've never r@ped a woman before in my life and as far as I know my friends haven't.. so what do you expect my reaction to be? Is should say YES? Are you tapped?"

@ToheebDotCom said:

"This is like saying: After an accusation, right or wrong, without knowing, and wanting to know the truth of it, an Influencer can start a campaign on 'Stop making false r@pe accusations.' In both cases, the campaigns are good but insensitive to the truth, or the search of truth."

