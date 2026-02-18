Simi trends as ‘Ikorodu Celine Dion’ over false accusation debate

Nigerian singer Simi ignited a fierce online debate after she dismissed a question about false sexual violence accusations with a blunt response

A social media user mocked Simi with the nickname "Ikorodu Celine Dion," and the phrase quickly went viral, becoming one of the most discussed topics online

Critics accused Simi of being one-sided on the issue, while some supporters defended her, saying that she was simply refusing to let the original conversation be derailed

Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has come under heavy criticism after her recent comments on sexual violence and false assault accusations ignited heated reactions online.

The controversy began on X when the artist dismissed a user’s question about whether punishments should also apply to those who make unfounded claims.

Her sharp response triggered widespread backlash, leading to the mocking nickname “Ikorodu Celine Dion” trending across social media platforms, including X and Instagram.

The debate began after Simi made strong posts condemning sexual assault and calling for severe punishments against offenders.

She emphasised that most women she knows have experienced harassment or assault and insisted that the focus should remain on protecting victims rather than shifting attention to rare cases of false claims.

Check out Simi's post below:

When a follower pressed her about false accusers, Simi bluntly shut down the conversation, sparking outrage among critics who accused her of ignoring the devastating impact such allegations can have on innocent individuals.

As the exchanges spread, many users cited examples of men whose reputations and careers were damaged by unproven accusations, drawing parallels with high-profile cases involving athletes and public figures.

This sparked arguments that justice should be balanced to protect both victims and those wrongly accused.

On the other hand, Simi’s supporters praised her for refusing to be distracted from the urgent issue of rising assault reports in Nigeria, insisting that her stance reflects the fear and trauma women face daily.

The nickname “Ikorodu Celine Dion” gained traction, with some mocking her approach while others defended her passion for victim advocacy.

Checkout Simi's response that brought about the Ikorodu Celine Dion nickname:

Nigerians on social media react to Simi's comment

@Swaggzeez1:

"All fun game until someone falsely accuse your husband of r*pe. Those who are genuinely guilty should be punished but same almost same measure should be applied to those who falsely accuse people of r*pe."

@AkposJim

"Simi na proper ekpa. If ur father,brother and husband are r@pist talk to them. Don’t generalize Cos it obvious you live among r@pist in your family. Na why u Dey let emotion no dey get better judgement of u. I pity who marry you"

@victoronwukwe_

"I totally understand her crashout. At the peak of discussing one vice, it's better to focus on that one vice rather than switch the conversation to others that might seem like pushback. We have days when we discuss false r@pe accusations, and I usually don't appreciate people "countering" discussions with "How about the rapists too?" There's some trace of defensiveness that comes with such statements in such moments"

@italian_major_

"Simi I never imagined you had such a horrible attitude. I hope you don't treat Adekunle badly at home? Change and embrace the light"

@naughty_libra07

"You have let emotions get the better of you. I hope you can withstand the backlash about to be melted on you. If you hadn't even replied it would have been better than this"

Simi blasts men on childbirth attention

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Simisola Kosoko sparked reactions after criticising men who complain about not getting attention when their wives give birth.

The singer explained in a circulating video that childbirth periods should focus on the mother’s recovery and the baby’s well-being, noting that women face intense physical and emotional stress during pregnancy and delivery.

She added that many women undergo painful procedures, swelling, exhaustion and sleepless nights, stressing that men should show empathy instead of demanding attention during such periods.

